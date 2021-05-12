FILE - The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock and Jane Wiedlin pose at their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2011. The band made this year's list of honorees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony, to be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, will be simulcast on SiriusXM and air later on HBO. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)