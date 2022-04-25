The deadline for businesses to have a table at the Lockport High School Job Fair – scheduled for June 2nd – is coming up on May 2.
At the event, students who wish to enter the workforce right out of school will have the chance to meet such employers as Gabe’s Collision, Aspire of Western New York, Moley Magnetics, American Irrigation Inc., Absolut of Gasport, Lockport Family YMCA, as well as the representatives of groups such as the District Council #4 Painters and Allied Trades.
Joe Mullen, General Manager of Gabe’s Collision said the needs for his company are the same that effect the entire automotive market, which is projected to be losing technicians in the next 10 years to retirement
To adjust for this change in the workforce, Mullen said, his company has a policy of “growing within” in which hired individuals are paired with mentors in the field they are most interested in within the business. These include up-front customer service agents and estimators, as well as back-room painters, parts managers, detailers and more.
Mullen said that for those who are unsure of where they would best fit will be allowed to try each department. Once they find where they want to be, they’ll be immediately paired with a senior worker.
Mullen said that Gabe’s Collision has done a handful of job fairs this year alone and is strongly involved with the Niagara/Orleans BOCES program, as well as Erie Community College South.
“We’ve had four mentorships with young people coming out of school,” he said.
Another potential employer match is Aspire of WNY which works with children and adults with developmental disabilities.
Melissa Roth, a human resources worker for Aspire of WNY, said that all new employees can start as teacher’s aides this summer with just a high school diploma and a good attitude.
“We have a school that provides care for pre-school and school age kids with developmental disabilities,” Roth said.
The program is six-weeks and could be something to put on a resume, Roth said. Many former employees have gone on to careers in education by going to college, or simply remaining at Aspire and working the regular school year at Aspire of WNY.
“We’re looking for someone who wants to make a difference,” she said. “… We want people who are caring and patient.”
According to Principal Dawn Wylke, the school is excited to introduce these students to local businesses. She said there’s often a focus on college, but she is committed to seeing seniors off to whatever the future brings whether that be more school, the military, or entering the job market as a high school graduate.
“We are really excited in our commitment to match students and get them prepared for all the opportunities they’ll face,” Wylke said.
Interested businesses can contact Jill DiTullio at Lockport High School at jditullio@lockportschools.net or 716-478-4450 ext. 5247.
