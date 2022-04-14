Kremlin crackdown silences war protests, from benign to bold  

Police officers, left, prepare to detain Dmitry Reznikov holding a blank piece of paper with eight asterisks that could have been interpreted as standing for "No to war" in Russian, with the Kremlin in the background in Moscow on March 13. A court found Reznikov guilty of discrediting the armed forces and fined him 50,000 rubles ($618) for holding the sign in a demonstration that lasted only seconds before police seized him. (SOTA via AP)