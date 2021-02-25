FILE - Lady Gaga, winner of the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Officials say Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects, thought it’s not known if both were armed, in connection with the Wednesday night shooting. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)