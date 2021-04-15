Lawmakers fighting like cats and dogs? Not over this bill

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.