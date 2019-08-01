Leaders of religious right balk at labeling Trump a racist

ASSOCIATED PRESSPresident Donald Trump is greeted by Pastor Robert Jeffress of the First Baptist Dallas Church as he arrives to speak during the Celebrate Freedom event July 1 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Many religious leaders have weighed in on Trump's disparaging remarks about minority members of Congress. "He does not judge people by the color of their skin," said Jeffress, a frequent guest at the White House. "He judges people on whether they support him. If you embrace him, he'll embrace you. If you attack him, he'll attack you. That's the definition of color blind."