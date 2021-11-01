Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition For Open Government, said he and the organization had decided “enough with doing reports.”
The NYCOG had cited three municipalities – City of Lockport, Town of Lockport and Town of Lewiston – with violating Open Meetings Law which requires local governments place meeting documents online "to the extent practicable" as “determined by the agency.”
The "determined by the agency" language was stripped from the law and instead gives municipalities a 24-hour deadline before each meeting to release the information "to the extent practicable."
Wolf said the new law, which will take effect Nov. 18 having been signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Oct. 19, is a small victory, but a victory nonetheless.
“We have pointed out since 2018 that the City of Lockport, the Town of Lockport and the Town of Lewiston have not been posting their meetings documents online and other municipalities do post them,” Wolf said. “The City of Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and the Niagara County Legislature.”
“Any resolution, contract, memo, whatever it is, the public should be able to see what they are talking about and voting on.”
Wolf said that the offending three were not the only ones skirting the law, but were the reasons why the NYCOG was inspired to lobby legislators at the state level to change the Open Meetings Law. They sent emails to officials across the state, until Assembly member Amy Paulin replied.
Paulin had introduced proposals for Open Meetings Law before, including 10-years ago when she introduced the current law on meetings documents.
Wolf said that Paulin agreed with the change and introduced the law through the Assembly and it also won out in the State Senate, which he considered a victory, though long overdue and, in a perfect world, completely unnecessary.
“The way the law is now, they should be posting their meeting documents,” Wolf said. “There’s no practical reason as to why they can’t, but we got the law stronger by adding a time requirement.”
The municipalities named were also sent a letter about the new law by NYCOG, from which they gave their reactions to the US&J.
Supervisor Mark Crocker of the Town of Lockport gave a statement of the situation.
“We will make an attempt to comply with this request,” Crocker said. “The Town Board and the Town Supervisor are very committed to transparency in all our business. We currently publish an agenda for each meeting and we will attempt to comply to adding every item in a timely fashion that we plan to address at each meeting. There are last minute items that we are not able to enter within 24-hours of the meeting, but essentially, we agree with Mr. Wolf that every attempt should be made.”
Supervisor Steve Broderick of the Town of Lewiston also responded.
“We have full intention to complying with the new law,” Broderick said. “I’ve talked to our Town Attorney. We’re going to do everything in our power to comply with the law.”
In the City of Lockport, however, the letter was challenged.
City Clerk Paul Oates said that, “Prior to each meeting, the public receives the exact same information as the Common Council.”
“The City Clerk’s office sends out the agenda on the Thursday before the Council meeting and it is posted to the website,” Oates said in a Monday email. “The minutes go out the Monday before the Council meeting, and the updated minutes on the day of the Council meeting. Both are posted to the website.”
Mayor Michelle Roman said she was confused by the letter as she has worked to keep government dealings open to the public. She said she would look into the matter.
“I’m all for transparency,” Roman said. “We’ve really expanded our transparency under my watch and I want to be sure everyone has access to whatever they need.”
