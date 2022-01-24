Lecture tells of past and future of Erie Canal

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. A few snow showers developing later in the day. High 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.