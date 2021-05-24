NIAGARA FALLS — Porchfest, a celebration of music, community and the Park Place Historic District, came off as a success yet again on Saturday.
Participants took turns playing music on Park Place, Cedar Avenue and Fourth Street.
The whole vibe is that of a musical block party.
On Fourth, the Stationwagon reunited. The loosely organized group is comprised of musicians who used to play at Carmine’s on Pine Avenue, according to Nolan Curtis who was attending as a community member and a musician.
Over on Cedar, Barbara Reeves was there with her dogs Valerie and Lola taking in Rob Lee, Norm Bock and Friends.
“This is one of the wonders of the world,” she said. “It should be wonderful. Today it is.”
Also on Fourth Street, Michael Sheffield and Sheila Zuni played with special guest George Kobas, who actually participated in the first Porchfest in 2006 in Ithaca. They called themselves "The Snobknockers, Homebaked Jazz."
On Park Place, Jamie and Dan Craig at Butler House are really happy. They’ve rented out a room 200 times so far this year in their bed and breakfast and believe they might be the last such dwelling operating in the city since most others have moved over to the Airbnb model.
Their dwellings will be featured on Wednesday’s “Price is Right” on CBS. They also recently donated a couple rooms to the Public Broadcasting fundraising auction in New York City. The idea of a Niagara Falls getaway was wildly popular with viewers.
Mary Leahy, of the block club, said plans are underway for a reprise with a sneak preview Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
“Porch Fest is like a community block party but open to everybody that loves music and architecture,” Leahy said. “Something about Niagara Falls drives a lot of musical talent here. Maybe it’s the ions.”
