A Roycrofter opens a fine crafts gallery in Medina

MEDINA — A coppersmith who's also a Roycrofter recently opened a fine crafts gallery here.
Timothy Dunn, an Albion native, was thrilled to establish his American Craftsmen Gallery on a quaint and bustling Main Street.
“If Medina isn’t ready for a fine crafts gallery, it soon will be. Medina is only going to get better,” he said.
Dunn, 48, resides in the Albion area with his partner Jackie and their son Ethan, 12. He always thought he wanted to be a cartoonist and attended Genesee Community College in Batavia to pursue a career. His plans changed, however, when he chose to take a craft fundamentals class.
“The professor told me if I wanted to play with clay, go to one side of the class, but if I wanted to learn metal to go to the other side,” Dunn said. “I didn’t want to dry my hands out working with clay, so I chose the other side.”
For his semester project, Dunn chose to make a chalice out of copper, and when the professor took him by the arm and marched him through the halls holding up his chalice while declaring to everyone, “My student made this,” Dunn knew his career choice was obvious.
“My head just exploded and all ideas of drawing were gone,” Dunn said. “My professor was a potterer and said he couldn’t help me if I wanted to continue working with metal. He suggested I transfer to Brockport, where I met Thomas Markusen of Kendall. He taught me everything I know about copper — how to make it, how to display it and how to pack it up to take to a show.”
After graduation, Dunn worked for Markusen at his studio in Kendall for 15 years. He doesn’t sketch his designs before he starts working on a piece. He said when he begins working with copper, he takes a piece of tubing, sheet or rod and just starts forming it.
Dunn, a mechanical engineer, has always held a full-time job in addition to his crafting with copper. He has done hundreds of craft shows over the past 20-plus years and says he sees fellow craftsmen frantic to sell their wares, because that is their only income.
“I always thought I’d open a gallery, and I didn’t know if I was ready now, but this space became available and it is just what I was looking for,” Dunn said.
Dunn runs the gallery alone, while maintaining his job at Baxter as a senior technician mechanical engineer.
“I know others are very capable, but my mentality is if I don’t do it myself, it isn’t done right,” he said.
Items in his gallery include a lot of copper pieces, such as lamps, vases, bowls, candle holders and wall hangings; a lot of wood, including cutting boards, spoons and a chess set; block prints; pottery (even concrete pottery); handmade candles; glass orbs; pewter; and area rugs.
Dunn is also one of the elite “Roycrofters.”
The Roycroft was a communal arts, business and crafts colony founded in 1895 in East Aurora by Elbert Hubbard. The Roycroft Artisans became well-known for their pottery, furniture, metalwork and hand-printed, tooled leather books that exemplified the principles of quality, beauty and the worthwhile life.
The Roycroft closed in 1938, but inspired by its principles, the Roycroft Renaissance was born in 1976, and a new community of independent artisans was established.
To become a Roycroft Renaissance Artisan, an artist must submit his/her work to a jury comprised of master artisans. Only artisans whose work exemplifies certain criteria are awarded the use of the RR mark. An artisan must be juried annually to demonstrate continued excellence and growth.
Work by 20 artisans from throughout the United States, including half a dozen local crafters from Medina, Gasport, Barker, East Aurora and Rochester, is displayed at American Craftsmen Gallery. Most of the items Dunn buys from the artisans, rather than sell them on consignment. He is hoping to make deals with other fine crafters, especially someone who works in glass.
Hours of operation at American Craftsmen Gallery, 419 Main St., are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Dunn doesn’t mind having his cell phone posted on the door and he welcomes calls from anyone at any time. His number is (585) 729-5539. He can also be reached by e-mail at timothy@americancraftsmengallery.com/.
