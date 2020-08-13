OLCOTT — From the first glimpse of Dayna Hazlett’s work, there’s a realization that this is something special in Niagara County. The mother of one who went to school for biology and had dreams of becoming a scientist has honed a craft that turns heads every place she works it.
Face painting, anyone?
“I started (doing it for) Halloween, because we’re really into it. My family has a great big party, we go all out with our costumes,” Hazlett said. “Watching YouTube videos, and going on Instagram, and getting inspiration from Pinterest, and just awesome costumes, and it went from there. I found out I was pretty good at it.”
So did others. Hazlett’s middle-school art teacher, Vic Thibault, asked her to come to a school function with her crafts and paint some faces.
“That started the kids face painting, that was last year, February, and I just went from there,” she said. “I liked it enough to keep on doing it. Seeing the kids happy, the reaction in the mirrors when you’re done, it was just like, ’Yeah, I want to do this!’ It was my first paid gig, ever.”
Since then Hazlett's work has been published in the online magazine Gothesque.
“My friend Shayna Feeley, we’ve known each other since high school, she used to be a clothing designer and I used to model for her,” Hazlett said. “Now grown up, it’s kind of flip-flopped and now she’s a professional photographer and I started doing make-up. I teamed up with her and we submitted to different publications. We kind of do it for fun.”
One of the most popular photo shoots Hazlett and Feeley got together on is available to view on Hazlett’s website, where her son, Harrison, models with a ghostly grimace around a deserted carnival.
“We did it just for fun and shot it out there and Gothesque junior magazine loved it, so they gave him a 10-page spread, and that was one of the first real ‘ohmigod, people like this!’ moments,” Hazlett said.
The field was not what Hazlett imagined for herself. She wanted to be a scientist but couldn’t find opportunities to do that. Of course, as one door closes, another one opens.
“I’ve always been really into drawing and painting, but never really thought about taking it to the next step and getting money for doing it,” she said.
After her first gig in early 2019, Hazlett started booking kids’ parties and events.
“I did a baseball event, that was pretty big,” she said. “I did Paws and Pumpkins for the Buffalo Animal Shelter last year. I raised them $400.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold earlier this year, Hazlett has had to turn down some offers of work.
“I don’t feel safe. Birthday parties, different events, the baseball, the softball event, that stuff was all put on hold," she said. "So far, I haven’t worked with anyone except for my close friends.”
But she continues being “fascinated” by the craft.
“Watching that transformation of somebody into a character, I love it,” she said.
Check out some of Hazlett's characters at https://daynahazlett.wixsite.com/home.
