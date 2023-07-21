The year 2023 marks the 101st anniversary of the Niagara County Fair being held at its current home on Lake Avenue in Lockport. We don’t know how many pies were entered in 1922, but we are delighted to keep this fundamental part of every county fair alive.
This year’s homemade pie baking competition will feature the following categories supported by local farms and agricultural businesses:
— Apple (sponsored by Newroyal Orchards)
— Cream (sponsored by Wagner Farm and Market)
— Peach (sponsored by H.A. Treichler & Sons, Inc.)
— Cherry (sponsored by DiCamillo Baking Co. Inc.)
— Berry (sponsored by Bittner-Singer Orchards)
— Savory (sponsored by Russell Farms)
— Specialty/other (sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension-Niagara)
— Grown in New York state (sponsored by Bittner-Singer Orchards)
This event will showcase, as it did more than 100 years ago, the wonderful variety of produce and agricultural products grown right here in Western New York.
The competition brings in a variety of pies from across Western New York. The pie that won best in show last year has deep roots. The pate aux poireaux, or leek tart, dates back to the early 1700s when the recipe was brought over by French settlers, and is currently one of the recipes used for demonstration at Old Fort Niagara. This savory pie won the judges over with a well-balanced but robust flavor paired with a flaky crust.
• • •
PÂTE AUX POIREAUX
Ingredients
6 tablespoons butter
1/2-cup water
4 to 5 leeks, finely chopped
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup mild grated Cheddar cheese
1 egg
2 tablespoons light cream
9-inch pie shell
Instructions
Chop the leeks; be sure to use only the white and light green part of the vegetable. In a large heavy pan, melt 4 tablespoons butter over medium heat and cook leeks, stirring often, for about 10 minutes. Add the water, cover, and simmer gently for about 20 to 25 minutes, until very tender.
In a saucepan, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat, stir in the flour and cook until bubbly. (You are making a roux.) Blend in the leek mixture and bring to a boil. Season it with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and cool slightly.
In a bowl, beat the egg and cream together and stir into the leek mixture. Pour into an unbaked pie shell. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake in a 400°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the cheese begins to brown.
NOTES: A raised hot water crust is probably more correct for the early period, but a regular pie or tart shell may also be used, especially after 1759. This recipe is from the Île d’Orléans and is related to the Flamiche aux poireaux, a savory leek tart from the norther regions of France and Flanders. A very similar onion pie recipe was popular with Pennsylvania German settlers. The green onion is a scallion or an échalote but not a shallot, according to Quebec’s Office de la langue française. The shallot is a small onion with a red skin. Onions were a favorite Quebec food and were traditionally grown in such quantities in Beauport, an area north of Quebec City that farmers used to be nicknamed les oignons de Beauport. In the Île d’Orléans, leeks are still a favorite and the farmers on the island are still called les poireaux because of their fondness for them.
• • •
The Niagara County Fair will run August 2 through August 6 this year. This pie baking contest is open to everyone in Western New York. Pies can be dropped off at the Niagara County fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, any time between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. August 4 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 5. Entry forms and more information can be found at cceniagaracounty.org/niagara-county-fair.
