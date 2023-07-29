Ken Kurbs’ green thumb has been at work all around the outside of his Locust Street residence since 1990. The soil there is rich and a far cry from the clay he was used to after growing up in Royalton.
On Friday, Kurbs opened his garden to visitors for the “Artists in Open Gardens” event organized by Gardens Buffalo Niagara, which pairs artists with gardeners to put on one-of-a-kind displays for the public.
Ruby Merritt of North Tonawanda, the artist in residence at Kurbs Garden, spent the afternoon printing leaves onto paper.
As he brought leaves to her, Kurbs talked about his hobby and shared “origin” stories about some of his plants.
“Over the years, friends and patients of mine have shared plants with me,” the chiropractor said. “I have one patient who I took care of 35 years ago and she gave me these beautiful tiger lilies that she brought from Indiana. She’s been dead for 25 years, but every year those things bloom and I think of her.”
This growing season, Kurbs is especially busy in his garden, because it’s the site of his daughter’s upcoming wedding. Presently he’s plotting the installation of an arbor where the bride and groom will stand.
The calm of Kurbs Garden is almost surreal. Locust Street sees a lot of motor vehicle traffic, but as Kurbs observed, once you get behind his house, it’s quiet. He likes sharing that with people, he said.
Perhaps that’s why the Kurbs property has been a stop on the Lockport In Bloom garden tour all 20 years of the summertime event?
“The only reason I do the garden walks is because it gives me a deadline and forces me to get the work done,” Kurbs joked. “Because I can procrastinate. I can put things off. This way it just forces me to get it done.”
