This past week was designated as National EMS Week. Across the nation, we celebrated the critical role of our EMS providers who serve on the front lines of health care — often being the very first individuals to address the needs of patients in a medical emergency. The most recent National EMS Assessment reported a total of 1,030,760 licensed EMS professionals, from emergency medical responders to paramedics, are in the United States. This estimate includes not only the employed EMS workers, but nearly 800,000 who serve in a volunteer capacity. They all deserve our praise and appreciation.
EMS teams provide a rapid response when medical emergencies occur in homes, businesses, on the roadways, or anywhere patients are in need and they are called into action. They are trained to provide immediate assessments to appropriately handle sick or injured individuals in various situations. Initial care often includes stabilization of the patient and lifesaving emergency treatments in the field or during transport to the nearest hospital. During the response, the team communicates and consults with the hospital Emergency Department physicians and staff. The teamwork and connection these teams make to any hospital are essential to the continuum of care.
First responders also may help identify public health issues and emergencies that may impact a community at large, such as contaminations and other safety hazards or disasters. Furthermore, social issues and mental health concerns are also becoming much more prevalent, leading to more calls to EMS for intervention.
EMS providers can obtain different levels of certification as follows:
• Emergency Medical Responders (EMR) – These individuals administer life-saving responses, such as CPR and basic interventions at the scene or during transport to assist those professionals trained at a higher level.
• Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) - are educated in assessing patients to determine if life threatening injuries or illnesses are present. They are trained in controlling bleeding, stabilizing breaks, addressing shock and administering epinephrine for patients suffering allergic reactions. They are also trained in administering CPR to patients in cardiac arrest. EMTs are trained in oxygen administration, ventilations, administration of some medications and more. An EMT’s assessment skills are critical for life and death situations.
• Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (AEMT) — AEMTs have obtained the same training as EMTs, as well as additional education to administer fluids and more medications. They are also trained to use the advanced medical equipment carried in most ambulances today.
• Paramedics (PM) - Have more extensive training and experience. They are trained in all of the previously stated areas, as well as completing coursework in anatomy and physiology, cardiology, medications, and medical procedures. Paramedic training is built on EMT education and skills, such as additional medication administration, IV lines, airway management, EKG Interpretation and trauma. PMs also have a higher level of training for the triage and care of critical patients.
Hospital Emergency Departments rely on the expertise and experience of all of these professionals extensively. There is a continual need for more individuals to serve as volunteers across the country, or even choose this profession as a career. The investment of time is significant, but the rewards can often be extraordinary.
The next time you see a member of any EMS team, please thank them for the dedication and commitment they provide throughout the year!
