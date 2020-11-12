AC/DC 'PWRUP' for latest comeback

In February of 1980 it looked like it was all over for AC/DC. The band had finally gained commercial momentum with their 1979 release “Highway to Hell,” and were in London at the beginning stages of recording the follow-up album when tragedy struck. The group’s lead singer, Bon Scott, died of asphyxiation due to overconsumption of alcohol.
Scott’s unique singing style and stage presence were an important part of the band’s appeal, and most music writers doubted AC/DC could find a suitable replacement.
In July of 1980, the group emerged with a new lead singer, Brian Johnson, and an album with a black cover designed as a tribute to their former lead singer. “Back in Black” went on to sell over 50 million copies worldwide, and it established AC/DC as one of the biggest rock bands of all-time.
Fast forward 40 years and AC/DC is about to launch another major comeback this week with the release of their 17th studio album, “PWRUP.” It is their first new album in six years, and like “Back in Black,” it comes after the band seemed like they were finished due to the death of a founding member, the retirement of their longtime bass player, arrest of their longtime drummer and firing of their longtime lead singer.
In case you forgot the events of the last six years, it reads like a bad reality show.
In April of 2014 there were rumors that AC/DC was disbanding due to founding member Malcolm Young’s departure for health reasons. Malcolm and his brother Angus were the sole founding members of AC/DC still in the band, but the rest of the lineup had all been with the group since “Back in Black.”
The group announced they had replaced Malcolm with his nephew Stevie Young, and that the group planned to release an album in November of 2014. The release of the album, “Rock or Bust,” wound up being overshadowed by the arrest of AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd for being part of a murder for hire plot and drug possession.
Already dealing with the departure of Malcolm Young, AC/DC soldiered on without Rudd, bringing in Chris Slade, who had been AC/DC’s drummer from 1989-1994 for the “Rock or Bust” tour.
In April of 2015 the band started its tour with a performance at Coachella, and the band sold a record breaking amount of tickets, including a show in Germany that sold 300,000 tickets in 77 minutes, and a show in Switzerland that sold out 40,000 tickets in six minutes.
In March of 2016 lead singer Brian Johnson abruptly left the tour because he was dealing with major hearing loss. The band brought in Axl Rose to handle lead vocal duties for the rest of the tour, including a date in Buffalo that was one of the last four shows AC/DC has performed to date.
Before the tour was over, longtime bassist Cliff Johnson announced his retirement, which left only Angus Young as the sole active member of the group that appeared on the “Back in Black lineup.
The following year tragedy struck again when Malcolm Young died at the age of 64.
While “Rock or Bust” seemed like the tour that finally busted up AC/DC, “PWRUP” marks the unlikely return of three core members. Brian Johnson returned after successful treatment for his hearing loss, Phil Rudd’s legal problems are behind him, and Cliff Johnson came out of retirement.
It’s unlikely that “PWRUP” will match the sales of “Back in Black,” but it is an album that shows how resilient AC/DC is as a band. You can also bet that the album will rock just like every other AC/DC album, and that it probably won’t be their last one.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
