ALBION — The Cobblestone Society and Museum has lined up a variety of stops for its annual Christmas Tour of Homes on Saturday Dec. 7.
Participants can drive from house to house themselves or take advantage of a tour bus option to visit 10 unique stops in Orleans County.
“Each of our stops will be a pleasure to behold,” museum director Doug Farley said. “We are pleased to partner with others in our community to showcase the richness of rural life in Orleans County at Christmas.”
These are the sites on this year's tour.
— Cobblestone Church at Childs. Tours will be hosted by Pat Morrisey and Toni Plummer. Built in the Federal style after local organization of the First Universalist Society in 1833, it's the oldest cobblestone church in North America. Declared by the New York Convention of Universalists in 1960 to be abandoned, the building was purchased by the newly formed Cobblestone Society Museum.
— Fairhaven Treasures, an 1830s farmhouse across the way from the Cobblestone Church that's now a Christmas shop. Tour takers will be greeted by owner-operators Ray Burke and Carol Culhane. Displays include an original guest book from Charles Howard's Santa Claus School and open-hearth cooking in the farmhouse kitchen.
— The home of Mark and Brenda Radzinski, 12799 Oak Orchard Road. Raised in 1890, the house was renovated and treated to several additions before 1960. The Radzinskis will show their large collection of handmade vintage Christmas quilts.
— The home of Roger and Ingrid LaMont, 3027 Densmore Road. Raised in 1912-1913, the Queen Anne / Victorian house has been continuously owned and almost continuously occupied by three generations of the LaMont family. It boasts many original lead windows, numerous antique furnishings and a seven-foot-tall, custom-designed stained glass window gracing the stairwell.
— The home of David and Army Sidari, 3300 Oak Orchard Road, where Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt were frequent visitors in the late 1920s / early 1930s, when FDR was governor of New York.
— The Orleans Chapter DAR house, 249 N. Main St., which is graced with period furniture, antiques and a large collection of artifacts.
— Waterman Park, Main Street, where a 24-foot Christmas mural was painted by local artist Stacey Kirby Stewart to commemorate the life and work of Charles W. Howard, founder of the world's only Santa Claus School, in Albion, in 1937.
— First Presbyterian Church of Albion, 29 E. State St., whose 175-foot spire creates the highest point in Orleans County. Constructed entirely of locally quarried brown Medina sandstone, the church's Gothic Revival style emulates European cathedrals of the 13th century. Features include solid walnut woodwork and Tiffany-style stained glass windows. The church is decorated for Christmas.
— Queen Anne Presbyterian Manse, 31 E. State St. Once owned by the Presbyterian church next door, the house boasts woodwork in multiple varieties including oak, red birch, cucumber wood (poplar) and maple. One of the first houses in Albion to have all electric lighting, it's now the home of Harriette Greaser.
— Pullman Universalist Church, 10 E. Park St. The style, Old English Gothic with Richardsonian Romanesque features, was selected by builder George Pullman, inventor of the Pullman sleeping car, whose parents resided in Albion. The church is constructed of rough hewn pink Medina sandstone; the main entrance is composed of stone moldings, oak plank doors and decorative wrought iron hinges. The church holds 41 stained glass windows by Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company, as well as a Johnson pipe organ with stenciled gold leaf pipes by Tiffany Studios.
Self-guided tour tickets are $15 for Cobblestone Society members and $20 for others. Bus tour tickets are $40 for members and $45 for others. To obtain tickets, call (585) 589-9013 or go to www.CobblestoneMuseum.org.
