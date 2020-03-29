Well, this coronavirus sure has stirred things up, hasn't it? It has really changed a lot of what we take for granted. The panic it has started and the great influence on our everyday lives is continuing. I enjoying going out to eat but am not a big social guy, so my contacts are limited and most of my time is spent in the “swamp” with my camera, so there is hope I do not have to contend with it (they say it is bad for us “mature” folks). I believe when this is all said and done, there will be a lot of not-so-good things showing up. However, it is not all bad.
With all schools closed, a lot of folks not working, restaurants closed and many other “group” things canceled, many folks have turned towards nature for something to do. I have never seen so many folks out and about in our three wildlife areas! Mothers with car loads of kids at the overlooks and trails, young folks exploring nature, older folks observing wildlife and whole families out exploring. This is really a positive thing — no, a great thing — as not only are youths getting a better look at what we have out there, so are the adults who have been too busy working and raising a family.
The thing is, school children are not getting the education on nature that they should be. The problem with this is: when environmental issues come up, after they become adults, they may have no idea what is right and wrong.
“Mature” folks probably notice it more than the “middle age” people do: Young people are so tied up in hand games and cell phones that they hardly notice what is going on around them. Many walk around like zombies staring at their phones, missing the wonderful world of the great outdoors. There will come a time in their lives when they will have to make sound environment judgments, but will they be able to do it if they know nothing of it?
There is much to see throughout Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and two nearby state Wildlife Management areas. Maybe this pandemic will “push” many to explore these areas and educate their children at the same time.
INWR contains about 11,000 acres of diversified wetlands, of which more than 4,000 acres are pools and marshes. The Tonawanda (about 5,700 acres) and Oak Orchard (about 2,500 acres) Wildlife Management areas bring the total of super wildlife acreage up to about 19,000 acres. Right now we are in the peak of spring migration, which brings tens of thousands of Canada geese to these areas along with many other less known marsh birds. Many song birds also return to the area or pass through.
Tundra swans in recent years have become a more common bird during spring migration, but they come early in March and leave early for the northern tundra country, so that great sight is gone now. Earlier in March, I had the opportunity to photograph between 600 and 700 of these beautiful birds in one field. What a sight, not only in the corn field but in the air when they left to return to the marshes.
Snow geese were a rarity in this area too, but recently we are seeing bigger flocks of them during spring migration.
INWR is federal and has some nice trails and overlooks for the public. However, many areas are closed off in the spring and nesting season, so it is best to stop in at refuge headquarters on Casey Road, check out the regulations and get maps of the different areas.
The two state areas are much more user friendly, as most of them are open to public use. Information can be found at INWR headquarters also, but there are excellent kiosks at the various overlooks which give a wealth of information about the area and some of the regulations.
I have been roaming around and photographing in these areas for more than 35 years and am still seeing new things, so while this virus has us down for a while, get out there in the fresh air with the kids and explore what we have in our back yard!
Note: Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the deer program put on by Bow Bender Believers has been rescheduled for May 16.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.