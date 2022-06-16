Anique Shaw is the creative force behind Chit Chat Tv Hardtalk, a vlog (video blog) dedicated to tough conversations and real life updates streaming over Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Most recently talk has focused on the Tops shooting in Buffalo but there are other stories as well. Some are sad, some are uncomfortable, but all of them are necessary. Shaw said her audience is made up of many people around the world who appreciate her candid takes on issues such as social media, friendship and competition, as well as more taboo issues such as molestation and sexuality.
“Sometimes it gets a little intimidating,” she said. “But a lot of what we talk about is important and relevant. Not just taboo.”
Shaw, a native of Jamaica – often slipping into Patois, a Creole-derived dialect in her videos – resides in Lockport and studies social work at SUNY Buffalo while interning at a residence for people living with developmental disabilities.
She said when she came to Lockport, she had no connections and no platform and didn’t really know how to present herself. The vlog allowed her to “connect” with people, worldwide.
Shaw records her videos spontaneously throughout the week around her schedule, and hopes they make a difference in the lives of her followers, even just as something to follow for entertainment.
However, Shaw is about more than just fun.
She said she wants to give back to the world and the first step to making an impact is to give back to the place that made you.
“How can you help other people if your own home is in disarray?” she said.
To that point, she is “stepping out on faith” and asking others to join in support of a community back-to-school event focused on giving the physical care products students need during the school year.
“There is a focus on hygienic items,” Shaw said, “but if someone has something else they’d like to give, they are welcome.”
Asked about the meaning of “stepping out on faith,” Shaw said, “I believe in something.
“I don’t know how it (the event) will work. I don’t see it. I believe it. By doing the things that I fear to do, I’m ‘stepping out.’ “
Shaw also said that by “stepping out” to do this community event she is also introducing, “a better me” to Lockport.
“I’ve had setbacks that tried to limit me,” she said. “But I didn’t allow it to. I rise from that and here I am now.”
The event is tentatively scheduled on August 27 at the Refuge Temple of Christ where Shaw teamed up with Pastor Mark Sanders. Shaw has also been making it a point to stream the church’s services each Sunday to those who are homebound, but still want to worship.
In a brief letter describing Chit Chat Tv Hardtalk, Shaw lays out her own values.
“Often individuals may struggle to share their experiences,” she wrote. “However, Chit Chat Tv Hardtalk is very welcoming and provides a safe and positive environment for all interviews. We have impacted individuals across the world by applying godly principles while discussing relevant topics that matter, as we continue to encourage positive speech and thought processes.”
Parts of Shaw’s platform can be found at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073271722661 and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB9MOIWi-OXQ3dVP7RSvcvQ.
