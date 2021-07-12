Aquarium

The Aquarium of Niagara

 James Neiss

The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating the Western New York community with discounted admission on 716 Day on Friday.

Guests who visit on 716 Day will receive $7.16 off admission and enjoy crafts, educational activities, live music, discounts in the gift shop, and more. All memberships will be $10 off. Tickets will be $12.79 for adults, $10.79 seniors (60+) and $7.79 for children 12 and under.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of their visit to avoid a wait. Use promo code 716DAY when booking tickets online.

Special programming includes:

• Arts & crafts: 10 am - 9 pm (while supplies last)

• Sea lion shows: 11 am, 1 pm, 3:30 pm, 6 pm

• Educational presentations: 3:30 - 6 pm

• Mother Cluckers Food Truck: 3:30 - 9 pm

• Live music (Dos Amigos Band): 6 - 9 pm

The Aquarium of Niagara is located at 701 Whirlpool St.

