The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating the Western New York community with discounted admission on 716 Day on Friday.
Guests who visit on 716 Day will receive $7.16 off admission and enjoy crafts, educational activities, live music, discounts in the gift shop, and more. All memberships will be $10 off. Tickets will be $12.79 for adults, $10.79 seniors (60+) and $7.79 for children 12 and under.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of their visit to avoid a wait. Use promo code 716DAY when booking tickets online.
Special programming includes:
• Arts & crafts: 10 am - 9 pm (while supplies last)
• Sea lion shows: 11 am, 1 pm, 3:30 pm, 6 pm
• Educational presentations: 3:30 - 6 pm
• Mother Cluckers Food Truck: 3:30 - 9 pm
• Live music (Dos Amigos Band): 6 - 9 pm
The Aquarium of Niagara is located at 701 Whirlpool St.
