The Aquarium of Niagara has now transitioned to a summer schedule featuring extended operating hours. Sunday through Thursday, the aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the aquarium will be open till 9 p.m.
As Covid-related restrictions ease, the Aquarium of Niagara will also begin offering scheduled daily presentations, including its popular sea lion demonstrations, which will be offered four times daily. There will also be seal and penguin feeding sessions and educator presentations. The aquarium continues to operate at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing, and guests are advised to maintain six-feet between groups throughout their visit, including during demonstrations.
“Animal programs enhance the visitor experience and help guests make important connections with our animals,” said Gary Siddall, president & CEO. “We are happy that can safely reintroduce public programming as we head into the summer season, and our extended hours allow us to accommodate guests who may not feel comfortable visiting during hours of peak attendance.”
The Aquarium of Niagara respectfully asks that all guests wear masks while in the building, regardless of vaccination status. Acknowledging that both the Centers for Disease Prevention (CDC) and New York State health officials have deemed mask-wearing unnecessary for vaccinated individuals, the aquarium has decided to promote a more cautious strategy. This is an effort to provide a consistent, safe environment for all guests, including many families with small children who are not yet vaccine-eligible. Masks are required to participate in any add-on animal interaction programs.
Guests are still encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of their visit to ensure availability and avoid an extended wait.
Visitors who are interested in taking a deeper dive into their aquatic experience should consider the aquarium’s various add-on programs. Participants can meet a seal or penguin up close, assist with feeding the sharks and stingrays, and even take a unique selfie with a sea lion.
For information about visiting, add-on experiences, and COVID-19 related policies and procedures, visit www.aquariumofniagara.org.
