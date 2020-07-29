Artpark has announced more feature films confirmed for the new Drive-In series. As a safe alternative to large gatherings, Artpark is presenting these Drive-In films on LED screens, throughout the summer on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
In a nod to Artpark’s popular Tuesdays in the Park concert series, Tuesday evenings feature films made for music fans. On these nights, Artpark is showing music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music-related content.
The newest additions to the series will be "Almost Famous" at 8 p.m. on Aug. 4. In this Golden Globe-winning film, a 15-year-old boy hits the road with an up-and-coming rock band in 1973 after being assigned to write an article for Rolling Stone magazine.
Artpark will also present a very special screening of "The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration" at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. When it was announced in May of 2016 that lead singer Gord Downie had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, the band decided that they would do one final run of 15 dates across Canada. "A National Celebration" was the final show of the Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on Aug. 20, 2016 at the K-Rock Centre in their home town of Kingston, Ont. "A National Celebration" contains all 30 songs from the night’s set-list, and the recording captures an unparalleled, nation-linking occasion. Originally aired live by CBC across all platforms, the concert was experienced by an estimated one-third of Canadians, among the biggest events in the country’s broadcast history.
The films shown on Thursdays appeal to general audiences. Audience favorite "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. More films will be announced.
Two LED screens are positioned in parking Lot D, the large lot nearest South 4th Street and one screen is set in the Painted Parking Lot for VIP and walk-in patrons (walk-in tickets do not include a parking space). Audio for the films will be transmitted via car FM radio. Tickets are $25 per vehicle (up to 4 people per vehicle or walk-in group), which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit. VIP lot tickets are $35 (subject to availability). Tickets are advance sale only, please visit artpark.net or tickets.com to purchase online. Service fees apply for online orders. Call 754-4375 to purchase by phone Monday through Friday or one hour before movie showtime if still available.
Artpark is spacing parked vehicles six feet apart. Patrons are permitted to sit outside of their vehicles and must provide their own seating. All patrons must wear a face mask whenever they are not seated.
