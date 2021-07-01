Artpark hosting outdoor film series

Due to the popularity of last year’s Drive-In Film Series, movie nights will return to Artpark for a second season, but they're moving out from the cars and outside under the stars. This year films will be projected on a large 30-foot screen on the Artpark Amphitheater stage.
Whether it’s a classic or a more recent favorite, the series will have something for everyone. Given the Artpark Amphitheater’s close association with music and its award-winning concerts series, a number of nights will feature music documentaries, concert films and musicals. Artpark is also a summer destination for families, so additional films will appeal to family & general audiences. Some evenings will also feature live performances prior to the films as the sun sets along the Niagara Gorge. More information will be shared soon.
Tickets are $10 per person, which includes $5 in concessions coupons. Seating is general admission and audiences can bring chairs or blankets. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Artpark Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com. More info at artpark.net.
This year's schedule:
• July 10 (8:30 p.m.): Grease (PG-13)
• July 21 (7:30 p.m.): The Beatles: A Hard Day's Night (G)
• July 24 (8:30 p.m.): The Karate Kid (PG)
• July 28 (8:30 p.m.): The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter (PG-13)
• July 30 (8:30 p.m.): The Princess Bride (PG)
• Aug. 5 (8:30 p.m.): This Is Spinal Tap (R)
• Aug. 6 (8:30 p.m.): Raya & The Last Dragon (PG)
• Aug. 10 (8:30 p.m.): Julie Taymor's A Midsummer Night's Dream
• Aug. 12 (7 p.m.): Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (R)
• Aug. 15 (8 p.m.): Finding Nemo (G)
• Aug. 18 (8 p.m.): The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration
• Aug. 25 (8 p.m.): Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (PG)
