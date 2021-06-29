Artpark hosting weekly drum circles 

Free Drum Circles with Stephen Bell will kick off its summer season on Saturday at Artpark. The weekly series continues 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 28 at Artpark Emerald Grove, 450 South 4th St.
Stephen Bell, member of the International Drum Circle Facilitator’s Guild and retired local educator, leads a group of percussionists of all abilities. He spent 32 years in education, the final 21 years as middle school principal in the Springville-Griffith Institute CSD in Western New York. Music has been an integral part of his life since beginning drum lessons in elementary school. Forty-nine years ago, he was introduced to hand drumming and the mesmerizing pulses of African rhythms.
The enjoyment he said he received in working with staff and students and his life-long involvement with percussion led naturally to facilitating drum circles — a perfect melding of two passions. As a result, he has pursued training in facilitating circles for wellness and full participatory enjoyment. This comprehensive training has included workshops in rhythm circle facilitation, sound empowerment, and drumming for wellness, leading to his accepted membership in the International Drum Circle Facilitators’ Guild. Through an intense two-day training Bell recently received certification as a HealthRhythms Facilitator.
Admission is free, but attendance is limited and RSVP is required. Drums will be provided, but participants are also welcome to bring their own. For more information and to register, visit artpark.net.
