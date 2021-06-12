Audubon nature photography contest adds accomplished judge

The 2021 Nature Photography Contest presented by Audubon Community Nature Center of Jamestown will be judged by fine art nature photographer Karen Glosser.
In her judge’s message on the contest website Glosser says, “Planet Earth, our amazing home, is filled with wonder, awe, and incredible beauty. Around every bend, in every moment, we can find something extraordinary. Look around! What do you see in nature that inspires, astounds, soothes, or heals? Where in the natural world do you find joy, happiness, peace, or even a bit of magic?”
Contest entries are accepted in three categories:
• Fauna – any wild animal, no photos of animals in captivity, such as pets, zoos, or rehab animals
• Flora – all plants, fungi, lichens, etc.
• Landscapes/Waterscapes – mountains, forests, fields, deserts, etc.; oceans, lakes, ponds, rivers, creeks, etc.
Winners in both the Adult (ages 18 or older, or out of high school) and Youth (ages 8 to 18, or still in high school) divisions in all three categories will each receive a $200 cash prize. The winning photographs and 12 finalists – six youth and six adults – will be displayed indefinitely on the contest website. Winning photographs will be printed and exhibited in the Nature Center, and winners and finalists will be named in a news release that is widely distributed.
Deadline for submission of photographs is Aug. 31. Full details of the competition as well as images of previous winners and finalists can be found at ACNCPhotoContest.com.
To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, visit AudubonCNC.org, or find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook.
Contest officials say Glosser's work as a fine art nature photographer has led her to memorable places around the world. However, her native Western New York remains her primary love and focus as she explores and captures the moody waves of Lake Erie and the silent woodlands near her home. Her images have been shown in numerous solo and group exhibitions and her evocative photographs are enjoyed by collectors throughout the country.
To prospective contest entrants Glosser says, “As a nature photographer myself, I am so excited to see how each of you interprets and expresses this year's call for work and to see many different styles of photography,” such as representational, abstract, macro, and impressionist, each of which she defines.
You can view Glosser's work at KarenGlosser.com or follow her on Instagram @karenglosserphotography.
