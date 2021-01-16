This is a new year and time to make wishes for it. What wishes have you made for your garden this year? If you haven’t made any, try clearing out the cobwebs and perceptions of the past and wish for something you really want. There is no cost to wish, or any penalty if you don’t, but wishing allows you to consider possibilities that may not have come to mind otherwise. Wish time allows you to free up the best part of you, your creativity, allowing it to have a voice in your thoughts and perhaps your actions.
Attending free, online courses can feed your imagination and wish list. Here are a couple from Longwood Gardens: “Everything About Aquatics” (register now through March 26) and “The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture” (register now through July 9). For more information go to: https://longwoodgardens.org.
Need a cozier sort of mind refresher? How about a suspend-your-disbelief romance to get lost in? Staci Hart is on her third botanical title, “Mum’s the Word,” published in 2020. The first two in the book series, “Coming up Roses” and “Gilded Lily,” were published in 2019. No, you won’t learn any gardening specifics, but the titles and the cover art make great shelf decor! Plus, the stories are set in floral environments, as background. They will surely spur conversation with garden friends and perhaps make the winter feel shorter, providing the brain a time-out so that it can refresh.
It is said that if you tell what you wish for, you are not supposed to get your wish. I don’t know whether that is true or not. What I really want for my garden is live plants that bloom, with blooms that light up in the dark like solar lights. Wouldn’t that be wonderful? No stakes, lines or getting the solar collector in the right area to collect the most sun; no cleaning them and no buying new ones, since after awhile they don’t look as crisp as you want them to. If Sweden can have roses that grow nerves, why can’t they work on flowers that have the ability to shed light at night? Surely, it cannot be as complicated as growing nerves. What a boon to the garden world. They would be best sellers.
There. I have publicly stated my wish. Hopefully some university will develop some bright bloomers. Until then, the only way I can add light to my garden is by planting white or light colored, night-blooming flowers. They don’t shed light, but with the ambient light of a small solar light, the flowers sometimes appear luminous at night. It is not a light show, to be sure. It is subtle, but beautiful. While it is winter, I will plan on the purchase of more white blooming flowers that help ensure the beauty of my beds around the clock.
The Casa Blanca oriental lily is white, highly scented and extremely beautiful. It looks almost shiny at night. The problem with the lilies is that they bloom once and they are done for the year. A variety of light colored blooms will be necessary to help the night garden view. Nicotiana, light blooming zinnias, cosmos, salvia and daturas are good choices. Every bloom has particular characteristics that make it special.
The new seed catalogs are coming in the mail now. It is a good time to browse page by page and consider trying some new flowers. It is exciting to see all the new offerings, along with the revival of the heirlooms. The pictures are so colorful and they beckon you to grow them in your beds. You can almost smell some of them.
If flower boxes from this past growing season didn't provide the punch of other years, change your paradigm. Veggies and most herbs have enough root room to grow in window boxes. Try them. Plus, you can eat or give away the harvest.
Garden conundrums may be solved by thinking through, around or over them. Gardening can be made to work for you; you can find a way to make the growing season sizzle. If you tried it before and it didn’t work, then don’t do it that way again — think differently. The end result may surprise you by being better than imagined.
Allow yourself freedom to try anything you want on paper or in your head. There is no money lost and maybe you find the solution you were after.
The winter season gives gardeners a break. Use it to refresh and renew. You never know, maybe live solar lights will be here soon.
Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina. Get in touch with her at elfreda.stangland @gmail.com.
