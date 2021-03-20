The Venus flytrap is an interesting and beautiful plant. There is scientific interest in the Venus flytrap, as well as a riot of interest surrounding all carnivorous plants. All are much sought, with their unique and rare characteristics; they're all coveted and all command a good price.
The Venus flytrap, Dionaea muscipula, is considered a native plant in North America. It is usually found in a subtropical swamp or wetlands, due to its cultural requirements, but outside plants, usually tropicals, now live indoors with us year-round.
This plant is interesting, as it feeds differently than most other houseplants. This plant is a meat eater. It feeds by catching bugs and flying insects that land on it. This is accomplished by leaf adaptations that look like miniature pinkish/red fans or lobes that form a bivalved snap trap when closed. The lobes are sticky inside and hold three triggers that look like hairs toward the center. When prey goes to sup on the sticky substance, it triggers the hairs by touching them, then the lobes quickly shut, trapping the prey inside to become a meal for the plant.
Many people have observed the Venus flytrap in the act of catching and digesting a meal. It is because of this observable event that scientists believed that the action potentials (APs) required of the plant could be measured. Indeed they could and the scientists did. A group tested the Venus flytrap and “demonstrate(d) that APs in a multicellular plant system produce measurable magnetic fields. ... The ion channels used by the action potentials were also studied. ... This will lead to better understanding of the molecular basis of biomagnetism in living plants. Practical applications for the use of magnetometery in the future of plants would be to be able to develop noninvasive diagnostics of plant stress and disease, as well as studying the long-distance electrical signaling in a variety of plant species.” (From https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-81114-w)
Take this many steps further and we could learn the communication / language of plants and possibly understand and communicate with them.
We are many miles away from being able to put in “Plant” as our choice of language translation on a computer. However, we could learn more about nature, and perhaps unravel more mysteries, by understanding plants. Plants are not people and people are not plants. There is a lot to learn from plants, though.
If you are interested in joining a plant club devoted to carnivorous plants, try the Mid-Atlantic Carnivorous Plant Society. Everyone is welcome. The interest is in all kinds of carnivorous plants, demonstrations, auctions, et cetera. You will learn a lot about the plants and be able to buy plants and seeds from grower members. Find out more at: https://www.macpsociety.com/.
There is a Western New York Carnivorous Plant Club Facebook page as well: https://www.facebook.com/wnycpclub/.
The Carnivorous Plant Nursery (carnivorousplantnursery.com) offers plants, cuttings, seeds, teaching aids, puzzles, story reader books, nursery growing books, board games, flip books, culture books that may be of interest, and containers.
Carnivorous plants are hot! Everyone wants one, or knows someone who does. Carnivorous plants are some of the edgiest in the plant world. They can live with you in your house or your place of work.
These plants have a great natural beauty and they are so easy to fall in love with. As with all things loved, you want the beloved’s image always near and around you. You smile inside when you see it. Retailers are attempting to fill your dreams in every way imaginable, by offering patterns on tablecloths, placemats, plates, duvet covers, makeup bags, clothing, wallpaper, fabric ... There seems to be no end to this obsession.
To see what I mean, browse around etsy, spoonflower, walmart, zazzle, redbubble, or amazon.com.
Enjoy the wealth of carnivorous plants and all the accoutrements. Have fun and share your passion with others. Life with carnivorous plants is good.
Garden on!
Master Gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
