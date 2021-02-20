Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras were left behind way too soon. Lent is now upon us. We are deep in cabin fever. I find I am gravitating towards the seasonal garden areas that are now slowly filling in the box stores. The seed envelopes look like candy wrappers. The colors and shapes of blooms make my heart feel lighter. My mind is tasting fresh cucumbers and tomatoes and smelling fresh pulled radishes.
If you're pining for a break — yes, you love snow but not a 12-inch snowstorm, or Covid coop-up has just gone on way too long — try diversion.
The box stores are open; just bring your mask and a commitment to social distancing. Take a shopping trip. The garden areas of the stores that I have visited are putting away winter merchandise and putting out seed racks, bagged soils and additives in their place. A lot of things sit on pallets still unopened in the transition.
I saw some beautiful solar lights for the garden in one of the big box stores. They sold out very quickly last year and there were no more available until now. You may want to buy these early, and seeds as well. Every day will bring a better display with more garden items coming in. These areas are nice to look at even if it is too early to purchase things.
Then again, gardening is one thing you can do outside that is healthy and won’t give you Covid, so don’t wait too long to purchase the gardening-related items you may want or need. Burpee Seeds told me last year that they sold more seeds in 2020 than in all their years put together since they started in the 1800s. That is right from the horse's mouth. I think this year will be the same, if not worse, for gardeners who run out of supplies.
Buffalo Botanical Gardens has a good array of online activities for adults and children of all ages. Most are not free of charge, but they are garden oriented and do not involve shoveling, all good things. There are garden/plant color pages, and classes for adults and children. There's also an ongoing list of plant materials that are for sale, with future pickup times indicated. The plant sale is known for being very inexpensive, so if you need high quality and lower prices, consider this sale, it's worth checking out. (https://buffalogardens.com/collections/events)
Tidy up any houseplants you have and evaluate how they have done in their position in the house. Was there enough light? Did they get adequate water? With longer days of the sun’s rays coming through your windows, they may perk up a bit more now. If they didn’t work out as well as you hoped, try houseplants that need less sun. If you have a friend or neighbor with houseplants, maybe you can make a trade for something that will grow better in your home.
Spring is coming and when it is warmer the houseplants can go out for an airing — but don't leave them out too long to start. Remember, you can’t put sweaters on them; they are tropicals and they do not need a chill. Be protective of these living things. They live with you and provide you with freshened air throughout their stay.
Plantasia Garden and Landscape Show is scheduled this year out in Hamburg, March 18-20. It is advertised as showing this year, but I would check it out before driving there. (https://10times.com/plantasia-landscape-show) The website has a code for reduced-price tickets. In normal times this show is good for ideas that you can take home and use in your yard.
Not to fret. Winter won’t last forever. We will get back into our garden beds and enjoy it all again. Enjoy this down time by fully anticipating what your next garden move will be. It still may be a mystery, but it will all be good in the end. There are no mistakes in gardening, only your own learning curve. You can’t go wrong by learning another way. Rest easy now.
And garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
