It’s almost here. Christmas is only a week away! Take a fresh look at local offerings for your best deals. You will be amazed at what you can find locally. The delivery services they offer may be cheaper than Instacart, since many shops hire their own delivery people.
Local florists can be real life savers for the giver of gifts to the hard-to-buy-for and those who already have everything, as well as those who simply love flowers and arrangements. Many florists offer indoor and outdoor wreaths with scented foliage that lasts forever, from lavender to naturally piney and much in between.
Florists create table arrangements, some with candles, some with birds, driftwood and fruits, and these can make a holiday table by themselves. If you are going out to Christmas dinner, consider a table arrangement or centerpiece as a hostess gift. If this is out of the budget, ask the hostess if you could supply florist-made napkin rings for each place setting. That's different and very in vogue; there will be no two napkin rings the same. You will be remembered by all for your thoughtfulness.
Indoor, quality potted plants and beautiful cut flowers of all types are always available at your local florist. All cut flowers and potted plants should be of superior quality and last longer than those purchased from a box store or gas station. Some floral shops also offer local candy for sale, as well as cards, vases and planters.
Whatever your budget, I highly recommend that you ask your florist for their help in your gift giving, within your budget. A florist is highly creative, has good design sense and can come up with ideas you never thought of. Give them a chance and see what these creative people can do for you. You will be amazed. Check out their delivery charges while you are there — you may be pleasantly surprised. This is a very nice service to provide at this busy time of year. If your gift giving is out of state, they can handle this as well. Just don’t delay on this, due to unknown weather and other out of state conditions.
• • •
Gift cards from independent stores or chain retailers that have local stores are appreciated by everyone. Food and gas cards are especially nice as the tab for our basics seems to go up weekly. Place the gift card in a holiday card or stocking and you are done. It is very easy. These are the kind of gifts that are easy to lose when the unwrapping occurs, so be careful to put them in your wallet or purse as soon as possible.
• • •
Lottery tickets, unless there is a gambling problem, make fun gifts and even table gifts at each place setting. There is a wide array of themes and purchase prices on these. My favorite is the newer “bacon” ticket. No, I have never won, but I like bacon.
• • •
Gift certificates for specific services or items such as facials or dinners out on specific nights are good, too. You need to know the receiver a bit better than the average to be sure they will use the certificates. If there is a question, cash is a good substitute.
• • •
There is always the gift of yourself, which is the best gift of all. Offer, in writing, to give someone rides to the grocer or hairdresser during the winter months, shovel their sidewalks for the season, vacuum once a week for three months, walk their dog once weekly during the winter months, or cook a meal for them once a week for six weeks. These gifts would mean a lot to anyone, but if you have family or friends who are elderly or have mobility problems, they would be especially grateful for this gift of service. No one has any better gift than that to give; that is the essence of our Christmas season. Give your best.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
