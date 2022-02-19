Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 22F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.