The seed catalogs have been here for a while, however serious family illness prevented me from opening any of the covers. Now the catalogs await me as I have time to contemplate and dream about what can be done during the next growing season. What is new? What went on sale? I am late to the table to order. I know that shortages exist in all of the world's seed stock. I must try and get the best of what I can use for my borders.
In the past, I have had very good results from seeds that I purchased from “Renee’s Garden.” The company is owned by Renee Shepard from California. While the company is small by the standards of industry giants, whose big printed catalogs come out several times a year, the seeds speak for themselves. I am not getting paid to write this. It is an honest observation.
I have been adding more and more pollinator friendly plants to my gardens every year. Of course, I always want a lot of value in everything I plant, as I expend time, labor and water to assist in plant growth. Because plants now must produce more than beauty alone, I look for pollinator friendliness, scent, colors, drought- and disease-tolerance, along with the ability to produce a high bloom count over the summer and early fall months; and if they are annuals, whether the flowers can be dried easily for future use. In times like these we all need to get the most we can from every plant. Our time, money and resources cannot be wasted on a single-use plant. All plants are being asked to help pull their weight in exchange for being allowed to grow in borders and beds.
Renee’s Garden has a new seed, Dwarf Strawflower Rainbow Bouquet. As the name indicates it is smaller than the traditional strawflower. The 2-inch blooms come in a blend of pumpkin, yellow, lemon, salmon, soft pink and frosted rose colors. They are great cut flowers in fresh bouquets, they'll work when planted in containers or window boxes, as border edgers and when dried for future use. The seeds are labeled "NO GMOs.” They cost $3.29 per 500 mg, sold by weight. The seeds can be directly sown in the soil after the frosts are done, started in the house around the first of April, or even started in the containers you wish to have them stay in for the summer, if they are inside.
Last spring, I directly sowed sweet alyssum into a border. I had mounds of blooms all summer, fall and even into early December. These seeds were purchased from Walmart; the seed producer was Ferry-Morse. I cannot recall the exact price, probably about the same price as the strawflowers, but I only used two packages and I hand thinned the seedlings. I would not be surprised to find that these plants come back this spring. I was amazed by the great quality of the Ferry-Morse seed and the hardiness of the sweet alyssum plants. They also smell like honey all the time they are in bloom — another bonus.
Because seeds are an economical choice, compared to plants, I will be using more seeds this year. However, if I only needed several plants for a border, I would buy from a nursery, because this would save my labor and would not cost much more than seed (depending on the plant choice, of course). Also, nurseries need to make money, or we will not have any nurseries to shop at in the future. Support our local plant folks as you can.
Consider bulbs for your borders and gardens. Last year I had bulbs that grew taller than me in the back of the garden. The display was truly beautiful. The scent was out of this world. Bulbs are a good buy, as they grow and multiply every year, until you have a real feast for the eyes. Most of my lilies were given to me by friends and family, since that is always what I ask for — bulbs — for my birthday, etc. I do not know where most of them were purchased or what they cost. They are priceless to me.
While you are browsing for the perfect fit for the open areas you want to fill this summer season, consider all your options. If you haven’t been a seedsman, don’t be afraid to try. If you purchase bulbs, it is guaranteed the bulb will bloom this year. Bulbs never fail. So if your gardening confidence is not as high as it should be, plant bulbs.
Gardening is always a work in progress, like all of life is. You will find your feet, not to worry. Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
