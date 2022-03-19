Since we last met up, Ukraine was invaded by Russia. Now, high gas prices face all of us. There does not appear to be an early end to the pain in sight. This would be a good year to start to grow at least some of the vegetables your family consumes, in raised beds, traditional beds or container gardens that can be planted anywhere. If you lack experience or confidence, container gardening is a good way to start.
Spring is nearly here. I think of those who have had to leave home to save their own lives; I think of the beautiful spring blooms and early vegetables they will be missing due to the war in their country. We are blessed to have peace and the ability to grow some of our own food, even in the hard economic conditions that rising gas prices have brought.
Vegetables, flowers, and quick turn-around edibles like lettuces, can all be grown in containers. And all sorts of containers may be used to start seeds and grow plants. Containers do not need to be specially for this purpose. Plastic storage containers, commonly called “totes,” come in all sizes and colors. They can be used if drainage holes are made.
Any containers you want to grow in will need drainage of some sort. In the bottom of the container place stones, small twigs and sticks, straw or packing peanuts that you may have. Depending on the size of the container, fill the container about a quarter to half full with bottom fill and push down to condense the materials. On top of that place garden soil or commercial potting soil. If you have access to outside regular garden soil, use that and save the top 3 to 4 inches for potting soil. It isn’t necessary to fill the container to the top, especially if it is a deep container.
Any additives such as worm castings or other fertilizer should be worked in before seeds are started.
Next, add water and allow the container to drain and the layers to settle down together. This may need to be done again if you find you have pockets of air in the container. You can also try taking the container and dropping it on the floor, in an effort to burp out any excess air. Be gentle, as you don’t want a lot of soil to jump out onto the floor — or you.
Watering the container and leaving it overnight will also help burp it. The proof of this can be found in circles that form on the top layer of soil: if you see them in the morning, you can rest assured they're where air escaped. Running a yardstick or a long-handled spoon run down the sides of the container may release air as well.
Next, purchase seeds or locate your saved seeds from last year. Read the instructions on the seed package to know how far apart and deep they need to be planted. Follow the instructions. If you're using saved seeds, look on the internet for basic planting instructions for that type of seed. Label everything you plant, so you do not forget what is in there.
If you have a garden journal, write down the date, time, temperature, kind of seed, how it was planted, when it came up, and leave space to write comments on how the produce tasted and how long it took to harvest. You will need all this information for future plantings. You will be glad you did this.
• • •
This spring, if you haven’t done so in the past, note where all your bulbs are when they come up, what they are, the date you first noticed them coming up, the date of bloom, the colors and numbers of them. At least some of my bulbs always migrate over winter and come up in different locations. You will find it interesting as you monitor your bulb migrations year after year. I thought the squirrels had a better idea than I did where the bulbs should go, so they replanted. In fact, I do not know where or why some of them came up where they did. I am always glad to see them, though.
If you are going to order bulbs this fall for spring beauty next year, remember, most bulbs originally come out of the Netherlands, even if they're shipped from a U.S. address. Shipping has been a problem and probably will be for the foreseeable future. Be prepared for a wait on some varieties. If anyone is fortunate enough to visit the Netherlands or has family there, that may be a quicker way to get those precious bulbs.
Take good care of yourselves and your families. Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
