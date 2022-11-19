The weekend before Thanksgiving, there's no quiet in the house. Last-minute relatives from Georgia, new, unmet significant others for some of the adult children, and grands of all ages abound in every corner, along with a lot of floor sitting in front of video games. Turkeys and butter cost more this year, if you can secure them. Time to stop and remember how grateful we all should be. How wonderful to have the din of family, new and old, and the knowledge that no one ever went away from your table hungry, even on the biggest food day of the year. Things have a way of working out, even if that’s not how it was planned.
Ahead of the big day, I will share what has worked for me in the past, and some that wasn’t as good as I thought it would be.
• • •
The turkey is the easiest part of the Thanksgiving meal to cook. If you brine the turkey in salt water or another recipe you found that sounds delicious, the meat will be tender, more so than if you did not do it. Brining with kosher salt, about a cup for 24 hours, in water to cover the turkey, before rinsing it thoroughly, is a good start. The brine should completely cover the bird. Food safety should be adhered to: cover it with ice, or set the turkey out on the porch with a very heavy lid to deter the wildlife.
After draining and rinsing, dry the turkey inside and out before stuffing. Salt and pepper the inside of the bird first. Next, place stuffing inside, not too tightly as it may need room to expand as it cooks with the bird.
The turkey skin may be rubbed with butter or oil before roasting, for a tasty skin. Something new I discovered is that after you do this, some folks finely dust the skin with flour. This is supposed to create a very crispy skin. I have not had a chance to do this yet, but it makes sense that a drier skin would crisp up better.
Go by the wrapper instructions for the weight of the bird and how long to cook it. Use a meat thermometer to check and see the bird is at the correct temperature in the big leg joint, or deep in the breast if you only cook breast meat.
Allow the bird to rest at least 20 minutes before slicing; it will be easier to cut and the portions will look neater.
• • •
Stuffing can come from Stovetop, Pepperidge Farm, or old loaves of dry bread. Whatever you use for the dry stuffing base, add melted butter to taste, along with sauteed onions, celery, mushrooms, nutmeats, cranberries, etc. Put in what you like and it will be good. I highly recommend fresh sage — either cut or the leaves plucked off the stem — and Bell’s turkey seasoning, salt and pepper to taste. Turkey drippings or broth should be added so the dressing is not overly dry. Give everything a good, healthy mix and swoon at the fresh sage aroma. Your house will smell of goodness.
• • •
Cranberry sauce is a staple for this traditional meal. Again you can use canned or fresh cranberries for a base to create your own version. Grind fresh cranberries and fresh oranges together and add sugar to taste. You may eat it fresh or bring it to a boil and allow it to sit before serving. Another version, a very popular and old favorite, is a can of whole cranberry sauce mixed with chopped walnuts, finely chopped celery, a small prepared package of raspberry gelatin and fresh red raspberries. You can make all this ahead, just don’t forget to serve it!
• • •
Green bean casserole always has a place at my table. My daughter-in-law makes the best one we have ever tasted, so she is tasked with making it every year. If she has a special secret for making it, she has not shared it with me. I like hers better, always did.
• • •
Butternut squash is my favorite and my family agrees. The trick with squash is to get a ripe one and bake it. There are a lot of butternut hybrids now. I have had some, and I do not care for this Thanksgiving dish unless it is the old-fashioned pure butternut variety. The original is smaller but sweeter and fluffier when baked. You will recognize it right away. The trouble with purchasing squash in the store that is frozen, with prep work done and the fresh squash ready to cook, is that I do not know what kind of squash I’m buying. All butternuts are not the same! The price is very high this year, too. Oh, for the old-fashioned butternut squash to be ready for harvest in your backyard! When you raise it yourself, you have a better chance of getting what you want.
• • •
Purchase what you cannot make or have brought to your table, and do not fret. Let it go. The celebration is more important than the food. Everyone will have enough. If you need to use paper plates and cups and plastic silverware, do what makes sense for you and your group.
When the family blessing is said, remember the richness of our country, family and friends, and what a legacy we have. Be thankful even if life is not perfect. Enjoy Thanksgiving and all that it gives!
