Fall is one of the best times of year. Positive gardeners have an internal, maybe idealized, image in their mind of how they want next spring's beds and lawn to look. A vision of beauty. Blooms that pull drivers' eyes away from the road and make them pull over to the side to view the grandeur. Isn’t that what every gardener really wants?
After the hours of weeding, soil and bed preparation, and the final grand plan of spring blooms is all laid out — the actual bulbs planted into the soil at a specified level — you want others to experience awe, in the same way you did while planning and working on the vision all that time. Plus, you had to wait all winter for the final reveal. Could it get any better than this?
It can, if you can get another gardener to join you on this journey. That would be even better, since you would have a garden buddy to talk the talk and walk the walk with you and wait in anticipation of next spring. The work is decreased by half and enjoyment is doubled when a garden buddy joins you in the anticipation. They may even have ideas you never thought of, or soil remediation methods you never tried before. It could be a whole new world of higher expectations and wow effects for you.
• • •
While it is always best to fully plan a fall planting of bulbs for spring presentation, remember the outside factors that may affect the garden scene, some of which you cannot control: Too early or too late a spring, too much or too little rain, above- or below-average temperatures during winter or spring, wildlife that eat the bulbs you planted — or redistribute them for their winter storage. Larger animals that browse or graze may walk on delicate blooms. If you plant bulbs in patterns to make the yard look like a tapestry in the spring, sometimes the bulbs don't all bloom at the same time and your pattern is hard to see.
None of us are living so far apart that we are off the grid. What our neighbors do may affect growing environments in ways that were never expected. Even if the neighbor lives several miles away their actions can affect everyone. Be alert to what is happening in the general area where you live. What others may clear off and build on, plant in, or irrigate can greatly affect your soil moisture and the forms of wildlife that may visit your yard.
As more natural areas are cleared and even hedgerows no longer are planned, many small and larger animals have nowhere to live; they lack a food source and nesting habitat. When a fire occurs over acres we all suffer, especially our wildlife population. Imagine yourself in that situation and think what would you do. If at all possible, leave a wild area in your domain, or create one for wildlife to have a place for cover, home, food and breeding.
Insects and animals will need more of our help as less and less wilderness exists. Provide bird feeders, nesting boxes and water stations for use by any creature in need. Remember, outdoor water that does not run may need heating for the critters to be able to drink in the winter months.
This is a precautionary message that never gets old. Please use any chemicals wisely, or not at all. Use natural methods to control pests and disease. If that does not work, consider plantings that are more disease resistant, or select another area of the yard to try them out. Keep beds clean and with enough space to aerate around the plants. Again, chemicals should be used sparingly or not at all.
• • •
Birthdays, Christmas and anniversaries often bring the question: What do you want? My answer now is "bulbs." Of course, the follow-up questions are always "what kind?" and "where do I get them?"
Most mail order bulb suppliers will accept advance orders on any bulbs and ship them when it's time to plant them in your area. You can get a larger supply of bulbs to work with that way, and there are always surprises. I just received a birthday gift of daffodil bulbs and bulb fertilizer. My birthday is in April.
Every year my goal is to plant 100 daffodil bulbs in the yard. Any kind of daffodil will work. After a few years there will be a field of gold in my back yard, from yearly planting and those bulbs having babies every year. It is already looking good in the spring.
Bulbs are the gift that keeps on giving. And deer don’t eat daffodil bulbs. Join the movement to bulb up and keep costs down while the bloom count goes up.
Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.