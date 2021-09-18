Life can be a mystery in many ways, as can gardening. Recently, my luxuriant morning glory was reported as being all foliage with not a bud in sight. This week, from one night to another morning, multiple buds are on the terminal ends of nearly every vine. As of this writing, one bud matured to the stage of making its grand opening.
I did some research and was informed that too-fertile soil caused this abundance of foliage and lack of blooms. Now, despite "too-fertile soil" and the vines not having full morning sun, blooming has commenced — under the shade of the vines themselves.
It appears there are a lot of unknowns about morning glories and what they will or will not do. Recently there was a break from very hot weather, and rain for several nights in a row coupled with decreasing sunlight every day. Was this the signal the vines needed to pick up that frost is coming soon and they needed to leave seeds for the future? Were there other factors in bloom production aside from “too-fertile soil” such as: Were the seeds put in too late? Was the position for optimal blooming not provided? All things to ponder.
The end result for the morning glory, from my family's perspective, is to grow it again next year and grow more of it to cover the whole front of the porch, regardless how or when it blooms.
The heart-shaped leaves and vines were grown from inexpensive and readily available seeds. The vines grew quickly and were dense enough to provide privacy on part of a west-facing porch as well as help cool the room right off the porch. The back side of the vines, or house-side, is as attractive as the front side. The effect is very beautiful. Small tables, or one narrow table, could easily be set up for meals or tea, with a special ambiance unduplicated anywhere I know of.
I have to agree with the family: Grow them again next year, regardless of bloom count, for the vine is a winner.
Gardening is always an adventure.
• • •
The rest of the beds continue to need weeding. If you keep after the weeds now, you save yourself a lot of time and effort next spring. Weed, weed and weed again. Keep areas around beds well trimmed to avoid grass and weeds depositing seed in the beds over the winter. Otherwise you have to pull all those new seedlings out of the beds in the spring.
Also in early fall:
— Cut down perennials after they are done blooming. Pull out the annuals. Some folks leave seed heads up, such as in echinacea, for winter interest and possible pollinator food. That is another option. I always try to leave some kind of food around at all times, if I can, for the pollinators. Take any diseased plant cuttings and burn them. Remember to dip your tools in a bleach-and-water mixture, then wipe them dry, to prevent disease spread after cutting.
— Thin your beds. If you have too much of something, share some of it or trade with another gardener. It is better to provide breathing space than to have an overcrowded growing area. Good air circulation will help prevent disease.
— Peonies can be lifted and shared. It is time to get that going, so they have a better chance of blooming during the first year in their new home. They will grow new roots and try to bloom the first year, but they may not have the strength in the roots to do so. Be patient with peonies. They don’t like to be moved and can sometimes take awhile before they bloom again. Be sure not to plant them too deep, or they will never bloom. Make sure the crown base is at ground level, not under the soil. And, do not mulch the peonies. Just keep as much of the area around them grass- and weed-free as you can, understanding the roots are close to the surface.
— Keep the lawn down to decent growth.
— Remove outdoor furniture and wipe it down before storing in the barn. I use spray wax on tables and chairs after wiping them down; in the spring, I notice, they're a lot cleaner. If you have to leave your furniture outside, wash and wipe down the pieces, then spray wax them and wipe again, and cover them with plastic tarps secured with bungee cords.
— Remove seasonal garden decor, clean and store it until next garden season. If you aren’t going to use it again, why not donate it to someone else? When you go to set up for the next garden season you will be happy that you made less work for yourself by tending to clean-up chores in the fall. The decor will look better, too.
Last but not least, after you have bedded down the garden and lawn, start looking for your Halloween and Christmas decor. It will soon be time to put it all out again.
Enjoy the change of seasons, and garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
