Comfrey, whose official name is Symphytum, belongs to the Boraginaceae family of plants, which contains 35 known species and more out there to be identified. This plant is a native of Europe and Asia, thought to have made the trip to North America in the 1600s.
Comfrey has long been used as part of early treatment of sprains, broken bones and sore muscles, in topical form. For other ailments, such as of the digestive tract, it was taken orally. Modern research finds it’s best to avoid oral intake of comfrey in any form; the worst documented effect in testing was liver toxicity due to consumption in tea form. As with all teas, poultices, balms, salves and creams, the strength of the medicine is dictated by the strength of the active ingredient that is present in the plant and how it was made. All comfreys are not created equal.
Even if the plant is of the same species, the strength of the plant is dictated by what it can harvest from the very soil that it grows in. The plant cannot provide what it does not have inside it to give. This is true of all plants and should be understood thoroughly.
If you grow veggies or fruits and eat them, they cannot provide you with all the nutrients that humans require if the nutrients are not present in the soil. The soil is the base unit for all gardening; it’s the most important ingredient in the garden. Give back to the soil, so the soil can give back to you. Composting is good. Not using chemicals is good. “You are what you eat from your head down to your feet” is a basic truth. Treat yourself well.
The goodness of Comfrey attracts many followers all over the world. The leaves and stalks are harvested throughout the summer growing season and either mixed into soil in the fall, or a tea — for plants, not humans — is made for use during the summer growing season.
Comfrey can be cut and harvested three or four times every summer. The tea is made by putting the stalks and leaves into a large container, then covering them with water for several weeks. The recipes I have read vary on the amount of time the Comfrey must steep, but all were a matter of weeks to become the magical tea of legend.
All recipes note that when the Comfrey has steeped long enough, the smell is not pleasant. The tea water is sprayed onto plants as a natural fertilizer.
Comfrey has glorious reports of plants growing to their best heights, with good bloom counts on healthy-looking plants. That is Comfrey’s tea claim to fame.
Why is this plant so good for the garden? Comfrey grows from roots up to 10 feet deep. It gathers all the goodness from the soil down there and deposits it back up in the stalks and leaves. It is known as a “deep miner” of minerals. Hopefully there are enough minerals down there to make a great tea!
Fortunately, this writer was gifted with a couple of Comfrey stem/root combinations a couple of years ago. The Comfrey came into its own this summer. It has been cut back two times, on the edges, so the Oriental lilies planted nearby were not deprived of the sun they needed to bloom. My comfrey is a big plant, almost 4-1/2 feet tall, luxuriant and covered with purple blooms, attracting bees, butterflies and hummingbirds two at a time. The whole border sounds like it is buzzing.
Comfrey will naturalize easily. After a couple of years in the soil it would make a good back-of-border plant, however, it may want to live in the whole border after a while, so be ready to snip it, if needed. If you want to remove the Comfrey, be careful to get every bit of root material, or it will come back from the smallest roots left in the soil. It has been reported that deer do not eat Comfrey.
If you’re not sure about Comfrey, plant a root in a container, so you have control over where the plant grows. Then you can judge whether you like the plant and, if you do, choose where to place it.
Remember, there are no permanent mistakes in gardening. If you don’t like what you get, simply change it. You are the boss as long as you work with the plants and their ability to produce the effects you desire. No silk purses from piggies’ ears, but a reasonable facsimile, perhaps, that will work for you and the plants together. Have fun. Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
