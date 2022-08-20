Helianthus Annuus has been grown and used for thousands of years by the peoples of North America and South America for food and construction. Helios in Greek mythology and religion meant the solar deity. Helios plus Annuus equals sunflower.
Greek mythology tells us that Apollo and Clytie were in love, but alas Apollo’s head was turned by another nymph and Clytie was scorned. Clytie told the nymph’s father that his daughter and Apollo were an item. The enraged father buried the nymph alive. When Apollo heard what Clytie had done he turned her into a heliotrope. Though Apollo’s rage did change Clytie’s form, it did not change her behavior. Clytie still followed Apollo’s every move, just as the sunflower bloom follows the sun all day.
In the early 1500s, at the time of Spanish world exploration, sunflowers were discovered in Peru. The indigenous people of Peru, the Inca, believed the sunflower reflected the image of their sun god, Inti. Incas wore discs around their necks that resembled sunflowers to honor their god. Francisco Pizarro is credited with bringing the seeds to Europe, but surely every explorer that landed in Peru took seeds back to Europe to show what they had seen: beautiful, huge flowers.
In 1672 Tsar Pyotr Alekseevich, “Peter the Great,” was born in Moscow. Peter ruled with his brother Ivan V from 1682 until Ivan’s death in 1696, when Peter was declared Sovereign of All Russia. Peter was a forward looking leader who wanted more for Russia than what it had. Peter visited Amsterdam several times to observe Dutch ship building abilities. While he was there Peter was introduced to sunflowers. He was taken with their beauty and hardiness, and took seeds home to Russia for cultivation. Everything points to a successful crop and sunflowers became a staple in Russia over time.
In the 1800s the Russian Orothodox Church issued a diktat on the various fats and oils that could not be consumed during Lent. Sunflowers and their oil were not on the list, so they were widely consumed.
By the late 1800s immigrants from Russia were coming to the American midwest and Canada to homestead. They brought sunflower seeds with them. In Russia at that time several millions acres of sunflowers were being grown. The seeds that the immigrants brought were the Russian Mammoth variety. They grew as well here as they did in Russia. The sunflower has an extensive root system and is drought tolerant. The plains regions on both continents could get very dry at times.
In the late 1960s, Vasilii Stepanovich Pustovoit, a Russian, successfully developed a sunflower seed that is very rich in oil. Pustovoit is credited for the high yield / high oil varieties that are available today.
By the 1970s Americans were becoming more health conscious. Sunflower oil was proven to be healthier than saturated fats. The switch to sunflower oil was on. There were not enough oil-producing sunflowers being grown to meet demand. Europeans were high demand users as well, but had European sources from which to get their oil.
About the varieties that we have today, they were a long time in coming. In order to hybridize, there had to be an understanding of the male-sterile and restore system that made hybrids feasible and of commercial interest to growers. In 1969, the French researcher known simply as Leclerq found the out to do the male-sterile part. In 1970, a U.S. Department of Agriculture scientist named Murray Kinman discovered how to restore the gene system, making hybrids possible. We enjoy their hard work now.
The sunflower is an amazing plant; there are so many different colors, bloom sizes and heights. Did you know that the sunflower is a hyperaccumulator of dangerous heavy metals? Sunflowers were planted at Chernobyl and Fukushima — nuclear power plant accident sites — to extract Cesium-137 and Strontium-90 from the soil along with other toxins.
There are so many good things that can be said about sunflowers. In flower language some of these words come up: adoration, loyalty, longevity, gratitude, happiness, optimism, honesty, peace, admiration. In the language of love, sunflowers are an expression of unwavering and unconditional love. While I cannot say what others feel, when I see sunflowers, I want to smile and I feel happy. Is there anything better than that?
While they are equated to Diana, not as princess but as “the People’s Flower,” for their easy ways and happy disposition, and also for nutrition to sustain us during hard times, sunflowers deserve our respect and certainly our enjoyment.
Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
