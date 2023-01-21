House Beautiful has created a listing of what they consider the top 35 houseplants for ease of care and house adornment. Here, I give you their Top 10.
1. Pothos. Easy to care for, economical to purchase, lots and lots of leaf variations and may be started from cuttings to share. It’s hard to go wrong with Pothos.
2. Succulents. Another easy-to-care-for plant that has a very wide variety of leaves, colors and shapes. Water when needed. Hard to kill.
3. ZZ Plant. Easy all the way around. Will not interfere with other plants and blends in nearly any setting it is placed. A team player.
4. African violets. I was surprised and glad to see this on the list, as I feel it has been forgotten, or as least pushed to the back corner for a time. These come in a huge variety of bloom shapes, colors and leaf shapes. African violet plants have a textural 3D quality. They are small but can steal the show when in bloom. If you have never had an African Violet before, please try one or more. You may fall in love with a houseplant again. Be sure to water it from the bottom.
5. Juniper bonsai. I have seen bonsai trees sell in the hundreds-of-dollars range, so, as far as price, shop around before you purchase. They do add a real touch of quiet class to any room. While listed as easy care, I agree — until the need for pruning. I would seek advice on pruning before cutting. Very chic.
6. Citrus tree. Rated as easy and it does produce fruit. These can get large and they do need to be brought into the house in the cold months.
7. Rubber plant. This one’s care rating is easy to intermediate. Rubber plants are excellent for indoor air cleaning.
8. String of Pearls. Rated easy to intermediate care.
9. Pilea. Rated intermediate care. Pilea needs “drench and dry” watering and weekly misting.
10. Fiddle-Leaf Fig tree. Rated easy care. This tree can get big. Water only when the top inch of soil is dry. It needs bright, indirect light. This is indeed a show stopper, or it can grow into one. Doesn’t everyone want a Fiddle-Leaf Fig tree? Tres chic.
• • •
I was asked whether putting window tint on house windows would make houseplants stop growing, or kill them. More folks are doing as much as possible to conserve energy in their homes, hence window tint is being looked at seriously. Research I did by reading the manufacturer’s materials with different window tints suggests they are all basically the same.
Window tints are made to keep out the UV rays, not the red and blue waves, which the plants use. This is the same for e-windows that are already treated before they are installed in your home.
Frosted windows are different. See how your plants react to frosted windows; if they seem to wane, change the plant position to another window that is not frosted. Frosted windows block different light and frosted products come in different thicknesses as well. Each frosted product will come with its own specs, which you would need to check prior to installation.
If new and exciting houseplants are in your future, good for you. If you are going to sell your house this year, houseplants done right can potentially turn a maybe buyer into a serious buyer. Beauty and chic sell. A fresh fragrant bouquet will always brings a smile, and a wave of happiness, too.
Happy gardening — even if it is indoors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.