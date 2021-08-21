It is surely the end of summer in Western New York. Daylight is shortening and the sun angle is lower. Trees are starting to lose a few leaves. Most plant foliage is starting to lose color. Fall will be here soon.
This year I realized that I did not have many flowers to cover the feeding of late summer pollinators. My summer flowers are about gone. Hummingbirds upped their use of the feeder to make up the slack. As I look at what is still blooming, I see hibiscus, morning glories (not my morning glories, though), sweet alyssum and little else. I will make an entry in my mind to plan for the gap next year.
I have morning glories that are beautiful, full, luxuriant foliage and no blooms this year. They have been pruned once, but that seemed to encourage them to grow more. I finally dug out some garden books and found out my soil was so fertile, the plant wasn’t worried that it needed to bloom and produce seeds for next year. It just grew foliage. That makes sense. Morning glories will self seed and come back the next year, if the winter is warm enough. Some references say winters colder than 45 degrees will kill the seed, others say, some seed may come back if it is in a protected area anyway. Just be mindful you need to look in the spring to see if anything came back up, if you do not want them.
Bind-weed is another form of ‘morning glory.’ The difference between bind-weed and morning glories, is that bind-weed makes deep roots that are capable of living over the winter and coming back heartier than ever in the next year. After several years you can imagine what a problem this could be. When vines became tangled in farm equipment, the vines got the name of ‘bind-weed’, as that is what the vines did to the equipment.
After bind-weed is in, it is very difficult to remove. Every piece of root needs to be removed or it will return again and again. Chemical removal may be the last resort here.
Morning Glories and asters are the birth flowers for September babies. Asters are very popular, especially those with the vibrant purple blooms. Morning glories are beautiful in any color, however “Heavenly Blue” is a big favorite.
Blue morning glories mean deep emotions, respect, honesty, love and trust. Morning glories bloom in the morning and by sunset they have closed their blooms and die. They are a one day flower, with their best look in the morning sun, hence, “Morning Glories.”
Asters have a star or a daisy-like bloom. The plant is named after the Greek word for ‘star’, aster. Asters bloom in white, red, lilac, pink, mauve and vibrant purple. Aster started to mean love, when the Greeks placed them on their altars as a sign of love for the Gods. Current meaning is love and faith. If the asters are purple the additional meaning of royalty and wisdom also applies. If you need to break any spells or bad luck, the Greeks burned the asters on altars, as well. Apparently the smell was enough to cut whatever the problem may have been.
Not to be discouraged with the morning glory drawbacks, they are so beautiful and offer cover of unsightly areas, even making some areas into a bower of the most romantic looking kind, suitable for any Victorian card you will ever find. They are an old favorite that is making the rounds again. Anyone who wants the cottage look of a casual garden gone slightly wild and free, will love these annuals. If you grow the morning glories from seed they are very inexpensive. Pair them with sweet alyssum and you will also have a heavy honey fragrance that hangs in the air, especially prominent when it is humid. The Victorians would be right at home.
Soon our days of toil in the soil will be over. I will miss getting dirty, deadheading and seeing how long before anything dares to creep over my border soil. Still no edging for the borders.
Of course the size and shape of the borders has evolved over the last several years, but edging would give a finite boundary line for both me and the grass to adhere to, or at least try to adhere to. I must speak to the intruders more stiffly. Obviously, they haven't gotten the message yet.
Enjoy what is left of summer and ready-up for fall and winter. Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
