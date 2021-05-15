It is getting warmer. Time to clean out the beds, the borders and remove the dead leaves, the weeds, and the unidentifiable detritus. Time to start something new in the soil.
Old perennial plant varieties offer the security of knowledge in how the plant performs over time and in different weather conditions. There is no guessing with older varieties. Plants are expensive. The new varieties are exciting, but there are a lot of unknowns if few folks have had the opportunity to grow them over several seasons. Time, labor and expense may be lost without the payback of years of blooms for the house and landscape. In the Covid time, with prices increasing and multiple shortages of some staples, it is a good idea to try an old variety that is new to you. A tried and true plant that is tough as nails.
An old variety to try, that adds vertical structure to wherever it is planted, is a perennial that is better every year, has beautiful red-pink colored blooms, that bloom from mid-summer to fall, is the City of Lyon Clematis. I found one of these in a local store at a reasonable price of $5.00 for one root.
As the clematis is bareroot, the roots will need to be soaked about an hour or longer before planting. The clematis requires full sun to partial shade, rich soil, and moist, but well drained soil. The soil can be amended with manure or rich compost prior to the planting. Put any soil additive, bone meal or fertilizer in the hole and work in, prior to planting too. Soil can be slightly alkaline or normal, and nearly any type, with amendments. Make the hole deeper than the plant needs to accommodate, covering the plant to a bit over where the vines come out from the top of the root, to protect the plant in the first year. Keep the roots moist, but not sitting in water. Clematis likes cool roots. Many folks plant lambs ear, or other plants that will provide shade for the clematis roots right next to the plant. A good sturdy trellis or other accommodation will need to be provided for the clematis to grow up on. Remember the plant will be about 12’ fully grown, so the plant will be heavy, requiring robust accommodation for the numerous vines and blooms. This is not a time to underestimate the plants' needs, as it will be difficult to put in larger accomadations later. It would be prudent to do it when you plant.
The first year the plant will not grow to the adult height of about 12 feet. It takes several years for the clematis to grow to that height when it starts from bare root.After the plant is done blooming in the fall, it can be cut down to 6-12 inches. The plant will start growing again in the spring and it will be better with more blooms. Clematis is like good wine or whiskey, it needs time to age and come into its prime.
There are a lot of varieties of clematis. Read about the ones that look good to you and you have a space to grow them in. They have all different colors, bloom shapes and sizes and their cultural needs differ in when they need cutting back. What they give back in blooms is worth your time and effort.
Another old favorite is the astilbe. This is a shade plant that depending on variety, comes in several heights, colors of blooms and needs rich, moist soil. Plant them where you want them for a long time, as they will pull themselves in and become a permanent part of the shade garden or border. In a few years the astilbe will have grown large root mats that will be hard for any weed to grow through. If the root mats get too big, cut them apart and start the extras somewhere else. The root mats are very solid, you may need an axe or supersaw to split them. They have a stately structure and move gracefully with any wind. They make great cut flowers or simply enjoy them outside.
Clematis and astilbes are only two suggestions to assist you in selection of good, sturdy, proven perennial plants that have passed the test of time and they are reasonably priced. These will save you money, time and labor in the long run. What is old is new again.
Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
