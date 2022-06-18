May is over and so is “No-Mow May.” This is my experience.
In the last week of May the grass in my front lawn was nearly knee-high and in some places it was higher. It didn’t look good to my eyes. The Memorial Day weekend was fast approaching. An old neighbor from several years back felt led to stop by and ask if he could assist in mowing the front yard. The offer could not have come at a better time. I knew my equipment was not beefy enough to take charge of the lawn that suddenly looked and acted like it was on steroids. It was aggressively growing every day now.
We settled on a one-time price for the front yard only and he did the job very well.
On the plus side, I had many birds come in and visit the growing yard, more than I had ever seen before. There was a generous amount of bees, some early butterflies and even a couple of hummers. While there were many blooms, I am not sure how much pollen was harvested. I am sure any amount was appreciated by the gatherers.
I have had a “nature garden '' in my back yard for several years that has never been mowed. I do feel that will have to be the limit, for now, of my participation in No-Mow May. I already participate by never mowing the back patch, which is probably as big as the front yard or maybe even bigger.
My hope of giving the pollinators even more area ended when I saw that by not mowing the front, the pollinators could not access the blooming shrubs, because the grass was higher than the blooms. Plus, the grass in my front yard is very aggressive. It must get more water from an underground source, as it rarely ever dries out in late summer, though it may go dormant at the very end of the season. It simply did not look good to me. While no neighbors ever commented to me about the front yard, I wonder if they thought something was amiss when I did not mow it in a timely fashion.
Since my experience did not turn out the way I had hoped, I will not sell the riding mower this year. Perhaps in the future, or in a different location, the front yard would have worked. My best advice to anyone who wants to try this next year is to try it in your back yard first. If that works, then try both the front yard and back yard another year.
Remember, if you live in an area where grass height is regulated, to go by rules until you get permission to do otherwise. Being a good steward of what you have is being a good neighbor and citizen of the community. Try to do your best. Everyone will appreciate that.
As of this writing the peonies have bloomed and they're nearly all gone for the year. The old rose out back is blooming. Its' once-a-year blood-red blooms are always beautiful and smell sweet. The bleeding heart and all of the spring bulbs have bloomed and left until next year. I miss all of them already. The show simply does not last long enough for me.
I have sweet alyssum and dianthus in bloom that sweeten the air. Sunflower seeds, morning glory seeds and any number of other seeds that I scatter-sowed in the front border are making their way up and out. It will be an interesting front border this year. The sunflowers and morning glories are making the most headway so far, but who knows what will come next?
The back beds have been mulched with dark black mulch this spring, until I ran out. I need to apply more, but it will wait until I have time and energy to lay it. I knew this summer I would need to be freed up from weeding a bit more as I have a lot of chores in the house to do before winter. Many of the perennial blooms really pop next to the black mulch, but not everything pops as much as I thought it would. It will take me until the end of the season to decide if this was a good move or not. But like all things in the garden and yard, they can always be changed next year. No mistakes in the garden but plenty of opportunity to see what might work better in the future. If only life was like that.
Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
