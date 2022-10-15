Mid October and blooms abound. My front border has sunflowers, sweet alyssum and marigolds in bloom. Bumble bees still come to the blooms, though the bees are pretty stiff-looking in the early morning. The pollinator garden is gold hazed from goldenrod, with a slowly growing milkweed population as evidenced by the pods that now sit high and open on the plants.
Last fall I planted two Mammoth Mums that I purchased by mail from an old and well known seed catalog, Burpee Seeds in Pennsylvania. I ordered “Coral Daisy” Mammoth Mums and received two starts, single stems, about 4 inches tall, that I planted into the front border. I did nothing special to cover them for the winter, only pulling out weeds that were near the starts and doing general front border fall maintenance. They wintered well; a snowy and cold winter is our normal. By early summer the mums were about 1-1/2 feet tall with many side branches. Indeed a survivor plant, no coddling needed here.
The mums developed something that made their top leaves look rusty, so I cut off the damaged foliage and wondered what I would get for fall flowers. Whatever the rustiness was, it never came back. Look at the photo and behold what I got from a very small start a year ago!
These mums are true to their name; coral is the color, with the button centers of yellow, hence “Coral Daisy” fits perfectly. The color is very unusual and stands out even though it is not a primary bright color. When these Mammoth Mums become fully grown they will measure about 3 feet high and 4 feet across. Please consider this mum for your special place.
The Mammoth Mum is the result of the Minnesota University breeding program. When I lived in Minnesota, almost 30 years ago, the mums were being developed and tried. The program had started years before I lived there, so I was on the tail end of the testing. I never could get my hands on a trial mum no matter how many calls to the breeding program I made. There were only so many let out to the public and they went to the downstate folks pretty quickly as they are closer to the trial beds. The mums can take a Minnesota winter of about 30-below-0 degrees, which is what the lower part of Minnesota may have in winter. I lived on the Canadian border and the low temperature could go much below that.
Mammoth Mums are not to be cut back in the fall. Instead the brown, dead parts should be left intact at least until new growth comes on. The plants become so big, leaving the old parts on would serve as a form of support for the following bloom time as well. Eventually at least part of the old will need to be removed.
With the economic times as they are now it is hard for anyone but the wealthy to buy all you need, or want, for those beds. If you have mums that you liked that still grow somewhere in your yard, you can propagate them in early summer. Normally, mums need to be cut down a quarter in late June, before July 4th, or they will be leggy and flop with blooms in the fall. To increase your planting stock, take a cutting from a mum you would have cut back anyway, about four inches tall, dip it in root hormone, plant it into a commercial starting soil, water it, and it will root. Once it’s rooted well, transfer to regular potting soil or place out into your landscape where you want it. This is economical and you’ll know what you are getting because the new mum will look like the old mum.
Mums make a statement of celebration of the season in color. They do not speak words, but their beauty gives us an emotion that makes us feel good again about the change of seasons. Mums are not afraid of cold weather. Mums remind us that this too will pass. We will celebrate with them again next year. Hurrah for mums!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
