On the day before Easter, are you still considering which Easter plant(s) should adorn your home and your holiday dinner table? If you are, consider any (or all) of these:
The Easter lily, known as Lilium longiflorum, native of Taiwan and the Ryukyu Islands, is about 2 to 3 feet tall and 18 inches wide. It sports dark green leaves, pure white and sweetly scented blooms, and gold anthers. Buy a healthy looking plant with as many buds as possible. Be sure to cut the gold anthers from the inside of the bloom, as the pollen within will stain everything it lands on. Reasonably priced and usually grown on the West Coast or in Wisconsin greenhouses, the Easter lily is a classic first choice for most Easter plant buyers.
The hyacinth, also known as hyacinthus, is native to Turkey, Syria and Lebanon. Europe’s first introduction to it was in the 16th century. The Dutch so loved the hyacinth they bred more than 2,000 cultivars by the 18th century. The hyacinth is about 6 to 12 inches tall and about 3 inches in diameter. Its beautiful multi-flower raceme blooms, heavy scent and pure, delightful colors make this a well loved plant. Hyacinths are low enough to use on Easter tables and be able to see over them to converse with the other side of the table. They're grown by local spring bulb suppliers and are priced reasonably enough to purchase several for decoration and gifts. Their scent is hard to beat.
The daffodil, a narcissus from the Amaryllis family, is native to the forests of the Mediterranean. Along with many other bulbs, daffodils found their way to America through European colonists. The Netherlands has given us many bulb choices that we would not have had without their interest in bulb propagation. There are numerous daffodils now, featuring many different types of blossoms, scents, colors and heights, so it is difficult to give a normal range of height and width. Daffodils are reasonably priced and very popular Easter gifts. They are sunshine in bloom and most welcome after a droll winter.
Tulips, a member of the lily family, are natives of southern Europe. They were discovered by travelers and made popular in the Netherlands. Tulips have so many colors, heights, bloom shapes and scents, it's nearly impossible to state an average size for them. They are happy flowers that bend with gentle breezes and make us feel good as we watch them move.
• • •
In my experience, tulips have been the most active flower to use and retain their Easter-best look for the dinner table or decor. Tulips keep growing after they are cut. Their blooms also want to follow the sun. Note, if the stem is growing longer and the bloom is twisting towards the sun, you may have an unusual looking arrangement within a few days. Tulipias, vases that were created to show tulips, may be the answer.
Borrowing from the Chinese porcelain design (white with dark blue decoration), a traditional tulipia vase was made in the Netherlands several hundred years ago by the Delft company that featured what looked like a spread hand with five fingers. At the end of each finger was a hole where cut tulips could be inserted. Water was put into the vase using the same holes. You had to be sure to place the stems below the water line or add more water. Today we see a renaissance of this Defft ware that's called “Chinoiserie.”
Most bulbs do not like wet feet, so only water the potted ones when they feel dry to the touch. After the bloom is gone, allow the leaves to be in the sun and die down naturally. Plant the bulb at a depth that's at least three times the diameter of the bulb and wait for next spring. Putting bone meal or bulb fertilizer in the hole first may help. I've had some bulbs come back and some not. The first year some of the bulbs that did come back weren't always so good, but most were better by the second year. Wait and see what happens. You may be surprised.
Buy your family, friends or yourself the treat that is an Easter flower. They bring happiness and smiles to everyone and a big “awh, you shouldn’t have!” Remember, they don’t have calories, either.
Happy Easter! Enjoy! And garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
