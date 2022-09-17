Goldenrod, Solidago altissima or Canada goldenrod, is native to the North American continent, mainly from the upper southeast and northern parts of the United States on up. Goldenrod is an herbaceous, perennial wildflower that has many species and is the state flower of South Carolina.
Goldenrod was believed for years to be the source of many folks’ allergy symptoms in the fall when it bloomed. This is scientifically proven to be untrue. The real allergy villain is ragweed. Ragweed blooms at the same time, but there are significant differences in the two plants. Ragweed is the irritator creating allergy symptoms.
Culturally, goldenrod is not really picky about the soil it grows in and can take a drier climate, but the plant loves sun. It is a hardy plant that spreads easily by root rhizomes and becomes the boss of the area as time goes on. If that is OK with you, good. If not, be watchful and pull as needed.
I have a pollinator garden in the back of my yard and there are many goldenrod plants in bloom at this time. Many different bees come to the goldenrod as well as the usual suspects. In addition to being a pollen source, the plant itself is housing for egg laying.
I like goldenrod. It’s a native plant that needs no attention from me, it gets bigger and better every year and it provides a bloom that is so colorful in the fall, when little else makes the grade as eye candy. It is a winner in my book!
I must confess, I found it difficult to understand why goldenrod was available in nurseries to plant. Imagine paying for what could be harvested in nearly any fall roadside setting out in the country. It also bothered me when goldenrod showed up in the flower show schedules and was being judged along with hybrid roses in floral arrangements. Not that I didn’t like goldenrod. On the contrary, I have loved it since I was a child.
I remember when my mother sent me out to pick a bouquet of whatever was blooming, and when I returned, mother saw I had picked some goldenrod, since it made a tall center, but that didn’t sit too well so she pulled it out. I asked her what makes a flower good and a weed bad and how do you tell the difference? In the end I think goldenrod was OK if company was not coming over; otherwise it looked like we did not have enough of the proper flowers for the table. Somehow it wasn’t respectable, something like the spoon being put on the wrong side of the plate.
I am glad now we can be more open minded as to what works as a sign of respect and what looks like there was no thought put into the tablescape. I have enough goldenrod to service several florists and I like that. Perhaps in the future I can grow other flowers as well to make fresh, local bouquets at a reasonable price, or a u-pick. The flowers will have to be as hardy as my goldenrods are.
• • •
We definitely are coming to the end of the ornamental flower season for the year. You probably know everything you need to do, these are just gentle reminders: peonies need to be cut back; pull all weeds that you can see and discard them; remove the summer garden decor, clean it and store for next season (after cleaning, I usually wax any metal parts to prevent rust, or further rusting); continue to mow as needed; leaves can be mowed instead of raked, if there are not feet of them for the mower to process; outdoor solar lights should be cleaned and checked and returned to their assigned area, if they stay out all winter. And, put a tall stake next to any flood light that illuminates house numbers from the middle of the lawn, so you don’t forget about it in the winter, in the event you have to dig it out and reposition it.
Since we do not know when snow will grace our doorsteps, we need to prepare now for it. Salt, snow shovel, heavy gloves and good batteries in the flashlight for early morning outings equals good planning. If you need to contract for snow removal, now is probably a good time, before everyone is booked. That is enough to think about for now. More later. Happy fall! Enjoy the season.
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
