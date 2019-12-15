Lights up? Bows made? Sheets are changed to snowflake flannels? The tree is up and decorated? Are the holiday plants bought and in place?
Holiday plants are the finishing touch for any decor and really make all your Christmas decorations look put together. If you don’t have any yet, now is the time to purchase them.
Plants are available in grocery stores, gas stations, box stores and our ever trusty florists can fix you up, as well as deliver to you, or deliver to a friend and family as a gift. Florists are worth every penny in their knowledge, service and decorating expertise. Their products are high quality and will last longer than purchases made elsewhere. If you have never tried a florist before, try one for yourself and see first hand.
Christmas cacti are simply stunning. They come in white, pink, red, fuschia and coral. The bright buds that bloom to several inches in length, contrast highly with the dark green segmented foliage. I purchased a medium plastic pot and it was chock full of buds. The plant was not one big plant, but four smaller plants potted together. After blooming, I will be able to separate them and plant them in individual pots.
It is important not to let your Christmas cactus dry out, but not to let it set in water either, as it will rot. A rich blend of potting soil and probably one to two times a week watering will be adequate. A bright window is needed for the sun.
Legend tells of a Brazilian child who lived in the jungles and prayed for a long time for a sign of Christmas. On Christmas morning he woke to find the glorious blooms of the Christmas cactus all around him.
A prayer answered. Now the Christmas cactus is known for answered prayers.
In research for this column, I went everywhere and really looked at plants for a long time, and upon seeing the variety and colors of this year’s poinsettias I was amazed. The poinsettias out this year are some of the best I have seen. Purples, blues, teals, all shades of pinks, reds, spotted reds and white poinsettias are available. Blooms are bigger and foliage leaves are smaller, some appearing to be nearly all blooms.
Surely the unusual colors of this year’s poinsettias are from watering dye, or sprayed on, but what a show. There are glitters, pins of rhinestones in the center of blooms and peacocks peeking out from under the blooms. Old fashioned blooms are still the standard, however the whites are so pure they remind you of what angel wings are said to look like.
Novelty plants will surely sell out, but remember you will not get a purple or blue bloom next year — the plant will go back to its nature.
Legend has it that the poinsettia flower shape is like that of the star that was over Bethlehem on Christ’s birthday. The red bloom symbolizes the blood he shed for us and the white flower symbolizes Christ’s purity.
No matter what the color of the poinsettia, please keep this plant warm and out of drafts, give it some sunshine, and keep watered, but not wet. Poinsettias can be kept from year to year, if tended.
There are many other holiday plants, including ivy, holly, yew, amaryllis, Christmas Rose, etc. Some are more familiar and available than others, just don’t miss them this year. Treat yourself and those you love to a gift of beauty that will be remembered. Be sure to tell them the plant’s legend. Everyone enjoys a good story.
Happy Holidays to you all! Next year starts with getting to know our houseplants. See you then!
Fredi Stangland is a master gardener from Medina.
