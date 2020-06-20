Gardening is one hobby that is still safe to do in pandemic time. Fresh air and good exercise are free side effects.
Clothing such as a shirt, or a hat, is a popular gift for Father’s Day. From Amazon to Carhartt, many different types of garden wear are offered, in a variety of fabrics and price ranges. Basically, any garden wear bought for father should be in his size, washable and something you believe he will feel comfortable wearing. If you get a receipt the item can be returned, or exchanged, in the event of a problem. If it is too late to receive the item, because you went through mail order, simply print out a picture of the gift item and put it in his card, so he knows what is coming. It will still work for both of you.
Footwear generally is tried on by the wearer before purchasing, but some of the slip-on, garden clog-type shoes may work, if you simply have his shoe size. For half sizes, buy up to the next size. These can be hosed off or washed with soap and water. They dry quickly. Many folks get hooked on their comfort, in and out of the garden. I recommend everyone try them at least one time. They are not expensive.
A big skin saver is a good hat. Be sure the fabric breathes and the hat has a wide brim, is washable, and can be folded and unfolded without too many creases. There are fabrics especially made for sun exposure and gardening; they are very easy to care for and they will look good for a long time. Take into consideration, when you make your selections, that light colors reflect heat and dark colors absorb heat.
Underwear and socks come in very breathable fabrics now and wick away moisture, making the wearer more comfortable for a longer time. These come in a full range of styles, colors and prices as well.
Inclement weather gear will be appreciated, especially if Father doesn’t have any, or he has outgrown it. Old fashioned muck boots, or rubber galoshes (overshoes) will keep feet dry from rain and wet fields. A poncho covering raintopper with a hood (like military personnel wear) or a regular slicker will keep Dad warm and toasty. While you may think he wouldn’t get a lot of use out of such items in this climate, even if you only wear them several times a year, they are the best things you ever wore when they are needed. Remember the “Gloucester fisherman” on the Gorton’s fish sticks package? He knew how important the right gear was.
There is a need for bug repellents, sunscreen and lip balm to keep Dad comfortable and safe from the elements. Most any store has shelves full of these items for you to select from at this time of year.
Garden tools are a great gift for the avid gardener. I own and use a spade-head shovel made by Spear Head right here in the USA. It has a spade head / shovel-type head / working end, made from steel, so it is light, and it has a yellow handle. When you use it, it goes through soil like butter, compared to the old-fashioned shovels that I have used. I think most everyone would like one after they use it, plus it is made right here in America. You can get these at the big garden shows (Plantasia), through QVC and online. Spear Head makes other things too, but this is my favorite from them. There are many tools for the gardener. Be sure you know Dad’s garden wishes well enough to get him the right tool that he would like. Gardeners do have their favorites.
The best gift you could give Dad is your time and assistance to help out in the garden, or mow his lawn, trim around trees and other ornamentals, or simply spend some time with him. Ask him what he wants to do and do it! All gifts aren’t wrapped. In fact, some of the best ones aren’t, and they are also the most memorable gifts for both of you.
The Bible says, “God loves a cheerful giver!”
Garden on — stay strong! And have a happy Father’s Day!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
