How are you doing in your garden? The weather continues to be hot and humid, but not forever. Days away, a cool front and rain are supposed to be here. Hang in there. Soon you can plant spring bulbs.
Have you ordered your spring bulbs yet? This is a good time to buy them. You can prepare bulb beds now or simply use the scatter method of planting if you are naturalizing. Bulbs can be planted in between evergreen hedges and all sorts of other creative places. Order more bulbs than you think you will need, because next spring you will wish you had purchased more — even if you order more now! Each bulb is a bloom and a fragrance waiting to come out and see you.
Planting in the fall is a sign of good mental health. It means you are a positive thinker. You plan on being here next spring to see the blooms and enjoy their scent. You may even pick some, or a lot, for an inside bouquet or to give to friends and family. Church altars will no longer be bare. Your goodwill knows no bounds. Don’t miss your chance to have so much beauty around you, plant this fall. Flowers and smiles go together.
Daffodils have many new pink/peach shades. Some of them have many ruffles in the center. When you plant these bulbs, plant them deep enough so they do not tip over from the heavy blooms. Otherwise get some mulch in the spring and work it around the stem to boost them up. Of course if you cut them for bouquets, it doesn’t matter.
Many of the ruffled centers are very heavy even if they are not pink/peach. Some of the weight of the blooms comes from a super large bloom head, even in a traditional cup and saucer type. The bloom head may be too large for the stem to support, so watch what you buy and look at the reviews to see if there have been any problems with a particular bulb.
Older varieties tend to be time tested and able to withstand strong spring storms without any issues. They also have a bloom head and stem strength in balance to properly support the bloom without stems leaning or blooms falling face-down on the ground. Of course, who doesn’t want to try all the new varieties? Have fun with your order and a good time experimenting.
Previously I promised a follow-up on my sweet pea seeds and here it is: As you recall, I planted April in Paris sweet pea seeds from Renee’s Garden. I planted them early in spring in a split-open organic soil bag and left them outside my front porch. Prior to planting, I soaked the seeds overnight but did not nick them with a knife. About a month after the seeds sprouted and the seedlings had two leaves on them, I transplanted them to prepared soil by the porch. I kept the seeds moist before they sprouted and afterward, until they really started to grow steadily. I then only watered if we did not get rain, or if the soil dried out. I had blooms by the end of June.
By cutting all the blooms religiously, I am still getting blooms every day. Sweet peas will bloom until they are allowed to form seed pods. That is the secret to continuously having cut flowers from sweet pea seeds. The scent is described as “orange flowers and honey.” It is a wonderful scent that mixes well with other flowers in a bouquet.
I am so pleased with my sweet pea trial that I am going to grow a larger amount next year, in their own bed. Sweet peas need full sun and rich soil in addition to adequate water.
Sweet peas look just like the old-fashioned flowers that they are. Not many folks raise them anymore, so give it a try if you are inclined. My mother raised them every year that I can remember, when she was well. Mother mixed all the flower blooms together and put the flowers into interesting vases, or things that turned out to be functioning vases. It was wonderful. Today Mother’s creations would be considered avant garde. Imagine that, she never even went to flower school!
Stay strong and garden on.
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
