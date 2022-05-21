Is it true? Is there really a movement going on that encourages homeowners not to mow during the month of May? Yes, it's true. I am a participant using my lawn, at my own residence. I live in the country and hence do not have what many folks may need to pay attention to — rules that dictate length of grass, along with watering directives. Please follow all rules and suggestions that your individual locality provides for the community in which you reside.
If you and others decide that you would like to participate in No Mow May and your locality guidelines do not allow this type of yard management, kindly provide your local governing boards with information on No Mow May, why you want to try it and the benefits to the whole community. Ask for their cooperation for you to try this. I am sure most governing boards would be happy to see a good, solid conservation activity in their areas. They may even change the rules after a while.
Plantlife, a United Kingdom conservation charity, started to popularize this concept in 2019, calling it No Mow May. The goal of not mowing in May is to allow grass and other native plants to grow and bloom, creating habitat and forage for early season pollinators, at a time of year, when blooms are sparse. The movement has come to North America and is spreading.
Some interesting findings yielded from the No Mow May researchers was that by not mowing, enough nectar was created to support 10 times more pollinators. Springtime was a crucial time for bees to find a food source before other blooms came out later in the summer.
Sandra Rehan, a Canadian bee researcher out of York University, states that out of the 4,000 different native bee species in North America, many are experiencing decline. She reminds us that one of every three mouthfuls of food we eat comes from the services of bees. We will be in trouble without bees.
The Sierra Club believes that one quarter of all native bee species in North America are at risk of extinction. This list could go on of the folks who work and study bees for a living agree that our bees are in trouble. The No Mow May conservation effort to provide a gap in the spring to feed our pollinators will help them.
After May, then what? You can continue, or mow the area back in gradual reductions of cut height so the grass is not traumatized. Or you may mow paths around large sections that you have decided to allow to go natural. I am planning on the path method. It will look planned and the unmowed parts are doing exactly what they are supposed to be doing - growing and providing food for pollinators. In the future, if I want to plant native trees or shrubs by growing them in the lawn, they will add to the diversity and abundance of the lawn offerings.
As No Mow May is a real change in our culture and our mindsets about what a lawn is, as well as how we evaluate if a homeowner is adequate in doing due diligence living in their neighborhood setting, to meet the norms of the other neighbors, without bringing property values down - we all have a lot psychological mind bending to do. This will take time and patience. I ask that you be open and help out the pollinators who we could not live without.
Many adjustments will need to be made. It will mean less mowing, but more precise mowing. It may be done with a weed whacker and not a gas powered rider that looks close to a machine used in a farmers field. Maybe, the big rider could be sold at a garage sale. No going out for special gas and oil for small engines. No belts to replace or blades to sharpen. There may be benefits for the person who mows as well.
I am on the side of the pollinators. They could benefit from your friendship as well.
Memorial Day is coming up. Please remember those who gave some, as well as those who gave all. I thank you so very much for your contribution from all of us.
Garden on!
Master gardener Fredi Stangland resides in Medina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.