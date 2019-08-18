Barker Lions Club helps to install ramps

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.