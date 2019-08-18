Barker Lions Club helps to install ramps

In the past year, Barker Lions have installed and maintained a number of wheelchair lifts, provided eye examinations and glasses for those who need them but cannot afford them, helped those who needed hearing aids get testing and equipment and aided the Barker Food Pantry.
Meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., each meeting includes dinner and speaker. For more information about Barker Lions and its projects, go to BarkerLions.org. Their next meeting will be in September.
To become involved in one of our projects, to speak at a meeting or to be a guest at a meeting, call 778-7001 or email Roar@BarkerLions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.