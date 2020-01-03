If you would like to learn to have brief conversations with deaf/hard-of-hearing individuals who are American Sign Language users, Independent Living of Niagara County has the class for you.
The eight-week course will be presented by experienced ASL teacher Jeanette Grimaldi at Independent Living’s Haeberle Plaza office at 746 Portage Road, north of Pine Avenue, in Niagara Falls.
The ASL for Beginners Class will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays from Feb. 3 to March 23. Participants will be charged $45 for the class fee and textbook. Anyone interested in taking the course should RSVP by Jan. 20.
Potential participants can get more information, or register for the classes, by calling Jeanette at 402-5508 or e-mailing her at jgrimaldi@wnyil.org.
Independent Living of Niagara County is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.
