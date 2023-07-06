LEWISTON — Historical novelist Dr. Louis Rosati will share the powerful and inspiring story of a teen who helped defeat Italy’s German occupation in The Boy in Abruzzo: A Novel of WWII Italy. The event begins at 7 p.m. July 12 at Lewiston Public Library.
Rosati joins the ranks of other noted guest speakers at the library, including Laura Bradford, Norah Perez, Cathy Gildiner, Juliet Grames, and BonnaSue Draper.
The novel’s protagonist, Francesco, is a model for the unsung heroes in the Abruzzo who risked their lives to free the country from fascist and Nazi control, aid escaping POWs, Italian Jews, and other threatened citizens.
Rosati, a Lockport native who now resides in Mesa, Arizona, created the character based on a real young man who saw wartime atrocities, later lived in Lockport and was employed by Simonds Saw and Steel. Francesco’s heroic efforts for the Italian resistance “represent the brave actions of those whose names were lost to history,” Rosati said.
The Boy in Abruzzo is a spectacular and authentic tale that recalls the spellbinding narratives of The Nightingale, All the Light We Cannot See, and Beneath a Scarlet Sky.
“This is an important story,” Linda Dini Jenkins wrote in the popular Abruzzissimo magazine, “a riveting read (that) tells how the anti-fascist movement operated.”
As the novel begins, it’s autumn of 1943 in Roccamorice, a village in Italy’s Abruzzo region. The once proud though poor villagers are starving. Hunger and the Nazis force the protagonist, Francesco, to flee to a nearby village where a family friend takes him in. He falls in love with the teen daughter of the generous local patriarch, who is surreptitiously involved in the Italian resistance.
Torn between young love and patriotic duty, Francesco tries to protect his hosts by leading two POWs through enemy territory to reunite with the British Eighth Army. Along the journey, Francesco witnesses war’s truths, and a devastating loss leaves the boy in shock.
Years after the war, Francesco, as an immigrant, settles in Lockport. He and one of the former POWs, now an investigative history professor in Canada, meet and begin an assignment of redemption: hunting a Nazi war criminal.
Rosati, a retired pathologist, is also the author of My Winning Season (2012), a nostalgic memoir of 1950s little league baseball, and Men of Steel (2019), a photo-packed journey through the history of Simonds Saw and Steel.
