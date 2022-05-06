There’s something almost preternaturally pleasurable about putting two legendary, Academy Award-winning, quintessentially British movie stars in a film and simply listening to them talk.
What’s especially joyful about “The Duke” is that not only do Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren chatter away with their delicious English accents, but they inhabit their characters so deeply and so wisely, that when someone offers a cup of tea, you reflexively say: “yes, please, thank you.”
“The Duke” is a gentle British comedy about a true event. In 1961, Spanish artist Francisco Goya’s early-1800s portrait of the Duke Of Wellington was purchased by the National Gallery in London. He’s the Wellington of Waterloo and Napoleon Bonaparte renown. A few weeks after the painting was bought, it was stolen. If social media existed, the news would have instantly gone viral.
Scotland Yard insisted that the theft was the work of a brilliant criminal mastermind and his clever gang. The truth was something far different. A curmudgeonly chap named Kempton Bunton (played by Broadbent), who performs odd jobs for a living, took the painting. The reason Bunton stole the work of art is a delightful historical footnote to this brazen caper.
He took it as a form of civilized protest against the tax that the Brits pay to own televisions and radios. Home licenses are required. The money goes to the BBC.
Bunton, who is a mellow gentleman and protester of numerous other things, didn’t think it was fair that senior citizens should have to pay the tax. This was a cause about which he felt truly passionate, and by the time the movie rides to its courtroom conclusion, you might feel just as passionate.
Bunton insists that the television tax is a serious burden on everyone, especially the elderly. He totes signs during his crusade and orates on street corners. One of his points is that television helps fight loneliness and that the tax will keep people sad.
Depending on minor variables, the cost of the TV license in the early 1960s was four British Pounds per set. Today, it’s 157 British Pounds for a color television and 53 for black-and-white.
“The Duke” is directed by Roger Michell, who made the wonderful “Notting Hill,” and is written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman. It’s playing at the North Park Theatre in metro Buffalo-Niagara.
The movie picks up steam as it progresses. Broadbent delivers a performance that is exactly how we want to see a quirky chap behave. His comic timing is flawless. Mirren has less to do, but she does it brilliantly. The moment when she discovers what her husband has carried out is priceless. Called upon to be a strong presence in their house without undercutting his fierce determination, Mirren gives an acting lesson that is alone worth the price of admission.
The Bunton household, which includes a son, is a close-knit, working-class family, and you relish their camaraderie and the enjoyable banter of ordinary people. They have their sweet eccentricities and director Michell and his screenwriters capture the everyday moments of their lives with aplomb.
The heist of the painting was a sensational episode in Britain and it quickly became part of the nation’s cultural canvas. There’s a fabulous inside joke in “Dr. No,” the first James Bond film. In the 1962 adventure, you can see Goya’s “The Portrait of the Duke of Wellington” in the villain’s hideout.
With Broadbent’s sincere and appealing rogue — his eyes invite you to share his joy at being famous — and because of Mirren’s concerned and loving wife, “The Duke” delivers courtroom scenes for the ages, a bounty of smiles, and an entertaining lesson in history.
GOSPEL MUSIC AND THE FOUNDATION OF ROCK AND ROLL
After watching the new documentary “How They Got Over,” you may never have any doubts about the roots of rock and roll. Director Robert Clem focuses on the gospel quartets of the 1920s through the 1940s and their complete and commanding influence on the music that upended the recording charts in the 1950s and ‘60s.
A parade of extraordinary African-American musicians, including the magical singer and guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe, takes the audience on a groundbreaking exploration of how gospel music shifted the psyche of American teenagers.
The legendary Tharpe was the first gospel artist to ink a deal with a major recording label. Archival footage and richly detailed interviews showcase lead singer Ira Tucker of Dixie Hummingbirds, Clarence Fountain of the Blind Boys Of Harlem, Isaac Freeman of The Fairfield Four, rhythm and blues singer Otis Clay, disc jockey Linwood Heath, and Joyce Jackson, a vital gospel music historian.
Clem lets the music run, which is a cinematic blessing. Many songs are featured full-length, or nearly complete. Watch JoJo Wallace of the Sensational Nightingales, the Barrett Sisters, and Dennis Edwards, who would become the frontman for The Temptations. Edwards’ knowledge about how the genres transitioned and blended is a highlight. Joe Ligon of the Mighty Clouds slides and spins with mastery.
“How They Got Over” is available on DVD, and through Virtual Cinema and streaming. It follows church-engendered music through its magnificent celebratory harmonies to the concept of smooth gospel, one stylist of the latter being Sam Cooke, who became a crossover success. You may well be dancing while watching this glorious film.
